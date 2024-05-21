Bob Asmussen | Illinois baseball playing like it is 2015 all over again

May 21—CHAMPAIGN — Later this summer, The News-Gazette will devote a large portion of a Saturday section to the Illinois sports year in review.

We'll rank the top athletes, coaches and moments from the 2023-24 athletic season. A great way to wrap up the school year before turning to the promise of the fall.

A month ago, I would have told you Brad Underwood's men's basketball team was a lock to be Team of the Year. It had the program's best NCAA tournament finish since the 2005 NCAA runners-up and won the Big Ten tournament title. An easy choice. Or so it seemed.

There has been a new entry, joining men's basketball and perennial contender men's golf: baseball.

Dan Hartleb, the school's all-time winningest coach, is going to get a bulk of the credit for the outright Big Ten regular-season championship his team just won. He should. Hartleb has made all the right moves, including putting Champaign Central grad Connor Milton into the starting lineup. Milton has been a revelation late in his career, hitting with power on a team that is smacking the ball over outfield fences at a record rate.

The offense has pop and balance. There are no obvious holes in the lineup and the players seem to be peaking at the right time.

Sure, more wins in the pre-conference season would have been helpful. Add another couple against the good teams that Illinois faced and it would have already clinched its place in the NCAA field.

As it stands today, the surest path is to win the Big Ten tournament title, with Illinois (33-17) entering the double-elimination tournament as the top seed ahead of a first-round game against Penn State (26-23) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.

But even if Illinois falls short in Omaha this week, it will likely get a call on Selection Monday.

One huge plus for Illinois when it comes to making the 64-team NCAA field: a midweek blowout win April 30 against Indiana State. The Sycamores will be one of the 16 hosts for the opening round.

Illinois won't be as fortunate. It will be sent somewhere else. The better it performs this week, the better the seed. Whatever the final number, as a two or three seed, Illinois is going to have to upset a home favorite to advance.

Been there, done that

Hartleb knows what it is like to host the NCAA tournament. His 2015 team, the best in school history, earned the home field for the both the regional and the super regional.

Led by future MLB first-round draft pick Tyler Jay, Illinois rolled its way through the regional against Ohio, Notre Dame and Wright State, winning 10-3, 3-0 and 8-4, respectively.

But the super regional was another story. The best-of-three series matched Illinois against NCAA baseball power Vanderbilt.

While Illinois had one future first-round pick, the Commodores had an army of them, including current Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Commodores took the first two games and moved on.

Had Illinois drawn any other opponent, it would have had a much better chance at advancing to the College World Series. For the first time in program history.

And that's the goal this year. What seemed impossible halfway into the season is now a realistic hope for Illinois.

The long haul

The NCAA postseasons are difficult to navigate in every sport. But my admittedly biased view is that none is harder than baseball.

First, you need to win a four-team regional. If you aren't one of the 16 chosen hosts, that regional will be on the road. The regionals are double-elimination. If you lose early on, your pitching depth gets tested. The hosts have a huge edge, both in knowing the field and filling the stands with home folks. Like the whistler dudes from Vanderbilt (annoying).

If you survive the regional, you move on to the super ... again on the road.

The endless games stress the pitching staffs. Guys are going to be asked to work in situations they aren't used to, like starters in relief. There are unfortunately no call-ups from the minor leagues.

So let's say you take the best-of-three series. You are not even close to a title.

The eight that advance to Omaha for the College World Series are divided into two, four-team brackets. Win your side and you advance to the final series, another best-of-three.

The best thing about the Omaha part is there is no home team. Unless Creighton or Nebraska happen to make it.

Fan bases flock to Nebraska for the tournament, packing the place to watch their teams. The cool part is the neutral fans from Nebraska almost always pick out a favorite to support.

If a Big Ten team makes it — with a couple exceptions (hello Michigan) — it will have a backing of the crowd.

Not to speak for my coworkers, but if Hartleb's Illini reach the CWS, they deserve Team of the Year honors. And tee up the coach for an eventual place in the athletic department's Hall of Fame.