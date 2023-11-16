Bob Asmussen | Illini quarterback situation up for interpretation

Nov. 16—Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here

CHAMPAIGN — Somebody is taking the first snap Saturday at quarterback for Illinois against Iowa. Could be season-long starter Luke Altmyer. Could be Big Ten Player of the Week John Paddock.

What say you, Bret Bielema?

"Obviously, Luke Altmyer's brought a lot of attention to the conversations around him," the third-year Illinois coach told Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart during Bielema's Wednesday night radio show on WDWS. "Luke officially got cleared on Tuesday. Today's Wednesday, he practiced again today. Has continued to move forward. Really excited about his growth.

"He should be fully with us on gameday on Saturday."

Along the same lines as what Bielema said earlier in the day on Sirius XM Big Ten Radio:

"As of (Tuesday), Luke has been totally cleared to play," Bielema said during his appearance. "Because of that, he is our starting quarterback before he left and that's where I sort of see it now. ... If there's any part of that that gets gray we have a guy (in Paddock) that has proven he can play."

Bielema is paid the big bucks ($6 million annually and counting) to make those kinds of decisions ... if there is one to be made.

How he releases the information is totally up to him. And if he chooses to use subterfuge to help the Illinois cause, you can't blame him.

On the other side of the field Saturday in the Iowa camp, they won't believe anything other than what they see with their own eyes. Kirk Ferentz has done this a while and is not likely be fooled. Especially by a guy he used to have on his staff with the Hawkeyes.

Ferentz, and more important superstar Hawkeyes defensive coordinator Phil Parker, will have a plan for Altmyer and Paddock. The Iowa defense is not quarterback friendly. Either Altmyer or Paddock will have to play at his best if Illinois hopes to win at Kinnick Stadium for the first time in 24 years. At quick glance, punter Hugh Robertson was the only Illini alive in 1999.

Whoever lines up behind center for Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has one less Iowa star to worry about. All-American defensive back Cooper DeJean suffered a broken leg in practice and is out for the rest of the season. Iowa definitely has a capable backup ready to jump in, but not as good as DeJean, a likely NFL first-round draft pick. It would be like Illinois losing Devon Witherspoon during the 2022 season.

Big picture

The quarterback decision would be an easy one if Paddock had come in against Minnesota and struggled. Instead, he saved the game. Then followed by playing even better, the best game by any quarterback in Memorial Stadium history in throwing for 507 yards and four touchdowns during the Illini's 48-45 overtime win against Indiana.

When they showed Paddock on the scoreboard at State Farm Center on Tuesday night during the Illinois-Marquette men's basketball game, twice, the crowd went bonkers. It showed Paddock is now part of the lore.

No matter what happens next, his place in program history is secure. It is all gravy going forward.

Altmyer has a longer college shelf life. Unlike Paddock who is done in a month no matter how much or little he plays, Altmyer has two more years of eligibility. And he has played well, though his interception total (10) is too high.

Altmyer is a team-first guy. So is Paddock. They have said all the right things this year, before and during the season. They seem to get along, as do the other quarterbacks. No matter who plays Saturday, next week against Northwestern and in a possible bowl, the other quarterback will be there to offer support.

Another factor to consider: Lunney and Bielema have seen the two quarterbacks in practice this week. Reporters are not invited to watch. The coaches know who is playing well and who is off.

You can ask the other players, but they aren't saying anything other than "glad to have Luke back in practice," which is probably more for Iowa's consumption than the media's.

The fans at Kinnick aren't going to care and will hate on both of them. That whole "Iowa Nice" deal goes on holiday during Iowa football games. The Hawkeyes fans are known for being the meanest in the Big Ten.

And don't count on them giving Bielema a break just because he was once one of them. That was more than 30 years ago and he is now with the enemy.

Have their back

The Illinois offensive line will play a major part in the success of the quarterback Saturday.

After a rough start to the season, fueled some by injury, Bart Miller's guys have played better the past month. A quarterback doesn't throw for 507 yards without a lot of blocking.

"There's been some improvement. There's been some development," Miller said after Wednesday's practice. "We took some deserved criticism early in the year.

"You are starting to see the guys' confidence get better and better."

The offensive linemen don't care who starts at quarterback. They will do their job no matter who is behind them.

But who it is does matter.

"I think there's always a difference between A, B, C or D," Miller said. "Every quarterback has different rhythms. Their voice. The way they sit in the pocket or the way they hold onto the ball or get rid of the ball. There's so many nuances to the way guys play back there."

It helps that both quarterbacks have had success this season. So, there is confidence from the line in both guys.

"John the last couple of weeks has really gotten rid of the ball and played well. And Luke has a unique ability to escape and use his legs," Miller said. "There is definitely a difference between quarterbacks.

"Our job is to protect the quarterback."