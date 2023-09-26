Bob Asmussen | Illini facing familiar faces in new places

Sep. 26—CHAMPAIGN — Of course Illinois against Purdue is going to be personal. How could this Saturday's Big Ten football game at Ross-Ade Stadium not be?

Let me count the ways:

➜ The schools are 90.8 miles apart. In the Big Ten, only Michigan and Michigan State are closer. Until UCLA and Southern California join next season.

➜ The Boilermakers have dominated the series in recent years, taking three in a row and six of the last seven. The Cannon Trophy is a staple in West Lafayette, Ind.

➜ Illinois coach Bret Bielema never lost to the Boilermakers while at Iowa and Wisconsin. He is 0-2 against Purdue in charge in Champaign-Urbana.

➜ All those familiar faces on the opposing sideline. Starting with first-year Purdue coach Ryan Walters. Plus Purdue defensive coordinator Kevin Kane, associate head coach/receivers coach Cory Patterson and director of operations Pete Roley.

Lots of Illinois knowledge.

"Illinois East" naturally became the central theme of Monday afternoon's Illinois press session at Memorial Stadium. Bielema, offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. and defensive coordinator Aaron Henry were all asked some version of, "What will it feel like to meet your former cohorts?"

Henry seems to be embracing the idea. He spent two years learning from Walters and Kane. Now he is the one running the Illinois defense.

What does Walters mean to Henry?

"That's my guy," Henry said. "I talked to Walt probably like two weeks ago. He texted me about the girls (Henry and his wife Camille have infant twins).

"I know this game isn't about me or him. I'm excited to play this game. Credit to Coach B, credit to him. I'm in this position because of both of those guys."

Saturday will be different for Henry because of his relationship with Walters.

"That dude is family to me," Henry said. "Obviously, we're going to have a chance to go and compete against each other, which I'm really ecstatic and excited about. I know he's the ultimate competitor like myself. We've got a great relationship.

"He wants to win just like I want to win. The goal is to go out there and give them all they can handle from a defensive standpoint."

Henry wanted to see Walters get an opportunity to be a head coach. But there are limits to the rooting.

"I know he always had those aspirations." Henry said. "I wish Coach Walt the best. At the end of the day, outside of it being Coach Walt, it's a rivalry game. This is bigger than me and Walt and Coach B. and Walt."

Game planning against the Boilermakers isn't more difficult because of the familiarity.

"I think you just have to do what you do really, really, really well," Henry said. Everybody knows we play man to man. That isn't a secret."

Coaching treeWalters is the latest Bielema assistant to branch off to run his own program. Others are out there and more on the way.

"I hire 10 coaches every year," Bielema said. "I want every one of them to be a head coach. I learned that quote from Hayden Fry early on. He hires coaches who he hopes want to be head coaches.

"I think some guys have it, some guys don't. I would say on my current staff, we probably have four to five guys that I think will probably be head coaches eventually."

Bielema saw it with Paul Chryst. While they were together at Wisconsin, Bielema assisted if Chryst was interested in a job.

"There was a job open at Kansas and I knew the AD," Bielema said. "I let Paul and the AD interview at my house because they both wanted it to be off-record. It didn't end up happening."

Later, when the Pitt job became open, Bielema asked Chryst, "Hey, do you want this one?" Bielema helped Dave Doeren get the job at Northern Illinois. Chris Ash at Rutgers, too.

"I get calls all the time," Bielema said.

Bielema first introduced Walters to the head of the search firm used by Purdue. That was more than a year ago and ended up being helpful.

"If you hire good coaches, you know it's going to happen, you just don't know when," Bielema said. "I was happy for Ryan."

In a perfect world, Walters would have landed his first head coaching job at a school outside of Illinois' division. But that was the job that was offered.

"You really do learn to put these things aside," Bielema said.

Bielema last talked to Walters before the season, but they have exchanged texts messages.

Vital matchupIf Illinois hopes to take the Big Ten West, it must beat the teams in the division. Purdue is the first West team on the Illinois schedule.

"That's the bigger issue maybe than who's on their staff," Bielema said.

It is also the first of eight league games in a nine-week stretch, four each at home and on the road, for the Illini. What Bielema won't do is look past Purdue to a later game.

"If you try to jump to one before the others," Bielema said, "it's never going to work."