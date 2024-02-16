Bob Asmussen | New Illini assistants jumping in with both feet

Feb. 16—CHAMPAIGN — Archie McDaniel understands the position he is now coaching at Illinois. And he's got a reminder every day on the way into the office: the large bronze statue of legend Dick Butkus outside the Smith Center.

The former Texas A&M standout is Bret Bielema's new linebacker coach, replacing fired Andy Buh.

McDaniel met with the media on Thursday in the squad room at Memorial Stadium. He was followed at the microphone by new wide receivers coach Justin Stepp.

During 15 minutes of questions and answers, McDaniel explained why the Illinois position interested him, who some of his mentors are and how he plans to help defensive coordinator Aaron Henry.

On the linebacker tradition ..."You want our players here at the University of Illinois to be able to resemble great, championship caliber football," McDaniel said. "When you come here and you are at this institution, I think that's the standard. When a standard is set, you can either meet it or you don't. Or you can exceed it, which I would love to do. That's the plan."

On his hiring ..."The process was crazy," McDaniel said. "The biggest thing for me is I have a ton of people that know Coach B., and through those connections, I just kind of happened organically. Me and Coach Henry have a ton of mutual friends, as well."

McDaniel spent the past three seasons at Houston, which just moved to the Big 12 in 2023. McDaniel had never coached in the Midwest until now. When he came to Champaign-Urbana for his interview, he was immediately intrigued.

"Loved it. Loved all the people. Loved the surroundings, the environment. How everything felt," he said. "Here I am today."

The bulk of McDaniel's time as a college coach has been in the state of Texas, with stops at Houston, Texas State, SMU and Texas Southern. He figures to recruit in the state for Illinois.

"Being a Texas guy, I have a ton of relationships in that state that will last a lifetime," McDaniel said. "I'm excited about the opportunity to recruit the best players the country has to offer."

McDaniel said he has heard positive comments about working for Bielema.

"The one thing I consistently got from everybody I talked to is that he makes you better as an assistant coach," McDaniel said. "That was extremely attractive to me. I consider myself a sponge. I'm constantly looking for opportunities for growth."

McDaniel has long list of mentors during his career, starting with the late Carl Torbush, who was his position coach/defensive coordinator at Texas A&M. Others include Buddy Wyatt, Kevin Sumlin and Van Malone. McDaniel calls Malone, currently a Kansas State assistant head coach, "my best friend in the world."

Ready to leadFrom a young age, McDaniel thought football would be his future.

"I put all my eggs in one basket," he said. "I knew I was going to play as long as I could and I wanted to coach. I had tunnel vision on that mission."

He was a three-year starter for the Aggies from 2003-05 and a captain his final season. Pro ball didn't work out.

"I wasn't in the NFL long enough to unpack a sock," McDaniel said. "Then I jumped right into coaching and I haven't look back since."

When he was 10, McDaniel made a list of things he wanted to accomplish. At age 40, he has hit all but two.

"When I set out to do something, I don't look for exit strategies," McDaniel said. "I don't look for a Plan B."

And he is willing to assist others.

McDaniel is part of a leadership group helping to create opportunities for minority coaches. He is president of the Minority Coaches Advancement Association, an organization he helped found with Malone and Tremaine Jackson, the current head coach at Valdosta State.

"When you look at the landscape of college football and you look at the numbers on paper, minorities in positions of leadership, coordinator roles, head coaching roles, are extremely low," he said.

The goal of the MCAA is to find a way to help increase the numbers.

"Our only focus is preparation and bringing awareness to what's going on," McDaniel said.

He said of the 1,300 coordinators and head coach positions in college football, about 200 are held by minorities.

Ridiculously low.

"What we want to do is take a situation that's underrepresented," McDaniel said, "and give people the tools to be able to achieve those things and be successful."

Familiar face

Stepp doesn't need to get to know his new boss, Barry Lunney Jr. The third-year Illini offensive coordinator and his new wide receivers coach have already worked together at Arkansas.

And he feels like he knows the head coach, too.

"I followed Coach Bielema to Arkansas," Stepp said. "One of the things that always stood out to me was the way the young men in the program talked about Coach B. and the relationships he had with them. That was obviously another part that drew me to this place."

In two years working with Lunney, the pair gained a comfort level that will continue at Illinois. Stepp replaces George McDonald, who was already on the staff when Lunney was hired. McDonald is now the receivers coach at Mississippi.

It is as if Illinois made a trade with the SEC, hiring South Carolina assistant Stepp.

Lunney has been a mentor for Stepp, and both strive to be positive with their players.

"That's something I take a lot of pride in," Stepp said.

Stepp and wife Brooke have two kids, son Courtland and daughter Allison.

It is a football family. Brooke ran the recruiting department at SMU and Arkansas.

"She's about as in as you can possibly get," Stepp said. "She's a rock star, and she's ready to roll."

Justin's identical twin brother, Josh, is an assistant coach at Cincinnati.

Stepp's dad, Tim, was his position coach at Pelion (S.C.) High School under Ben Freeman.

"I knew from a young age I wanted to coach," Stepp said. "I grew up going to practice."