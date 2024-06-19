Bob Asmussen | Future head coaches? The guess is Henry, Lunney will get their shot

Jun. 19—URBANA — Some college football programs — good ones and bad — keep their assistant coaches away from the media.

With few exceptions. It's the whole "one voice" gobbledygook that makes no sense. And limits the exposure for the outside world to a lot of very smart people.

Give Illinois coach Bret Bielema credit. He allows his coaches to speak to the media.

Like on Monday at the Illini Quarterback Club outing. After Bielema talked for 15 informative minutes, offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. and defensive coordinator Aaron Henry took their turns at Atkins Golf Club.

Both are comfortable with the media and, more important, quotable. Though they have different styles, they help reporters tell their stories. That is always a good thing.

Their time with the media will serve them well. I believe that Henry and Lunney are going to be college head coaches, sooner rather than later.

Bielema already has one of his former assistants from Illinois wearing the big whistle. Two years in at Illinois, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters took over at Purdue. In a perfect world for Bielema, Walters' first top job would have been outside the Big Ten, but he had to go when the offer came.

Purdue and Illinois are locked in as rivals, meaning they will play each season, unless the Big Ten adds more schools.

Walters received his chance earlier than many expected and definitely at a desirable level. The Big Ten is not normally where a guy lands his first head coaching job. Though, important to point out, Bielema's first time as the boss was at Wisconsin ... with one of the best programs in the league.

Who is next?Lunney enters his third year as the Illinois offensive coordinator. The one-time high school offensive coordinator turns 50 on Sept. 11.

He has never been a permanent head coach at any level, though he did serve as interim head coach after Chad Morris was fired at Arkansas in 2019. Lunney is building his resume toward that end. Having the support of Bielema will be a plus.

Lunney is already qualified to run a FBS program. Two years, so far, running a Big Ten offense puts him on the map. Next item is finding a fit with another school.

Rebuilding programs seem to be leaning more toward offensive coordinators when hiring head coaches. Not always, but often.

Luke Altmyer, Kaden Feagin, Pat Bryant and pals can help Lunney move up quicker with a steady performance in 2024. Lunney's first team had the advantage of a future NFL quarterback (Tommy DeVito) and a future NFL tailback (Chase Brown). The second season was less consistent.

Lunney likes Altymer's progress going into his second season as the Illini starting quarterback.

"He's more comfortable in every facet," Lunney said. "He's more comfortable in the offseason. He's more vocal around his team. He knows me better. All those things are just contributors to him improving."

Just getting started

Henry joined Bielema's initial staff in 2021, working with the secondary. When Walters moved to West Lafayette, Henry was promoted to coordinator, his first time in the position. The former Wisconsin defensive back made a quick rise in the coaching ranks. He went from Arkansas graduate assistant in 2014-15 to full-time assistant at Rutgers the following year. Then, stops at North Carolina State and Vanderbilt before landing at Illinois.

The father of infant twin daughters, Henry is just 35. If he grabs a head coaching position in the next few years — my prediction is yes — Henry will rank among the youngest in the FBS. In the 2024 season, only three head coaches will be younger than him.

Henry's first year as the Illinois defensive coordinator included some rough patches. Remember, he lost three players in the first three rounds of the NFL draft. Difficult to replace Devon Witherspoon, Quan Martin and Sydney Brown. The defensive numbers dropped without the stars.

Like Altmyer with the offense, Henry now has a year under his belt as a play-caller.

"About a week ago, we're watching Eastern Illinois, Kansas, Central Michigan (film). I'm just like 'Dude, I didn't know nothing,'" Henry said. "I'm looking at things from a completely different perspective now. When Coach (Bielema) became a head coach, there was some on-the-job training. You come into a new role and you are elevated, there are elements of things that you think you know but you don't really know them until you get into them."

Looking backHistorically — OK, the 35 years I've been covering Illinois — the football staffs have included plenty of talkers, Henry and Lunney included.

If I started to list all the coaches who have been great to work with through the years, it would fill up a large chunk of this column.

I will single out a few from the past: Mike Bellamy, Chris Cosh, Bill Cubit, Tim Kish, Mike Locksley, Greg McMahon, Tom Sims and Rod Smith. Perhaps that was a bad idea because there are dozens more worthy of mention.

Thanks to Bielema's willingness to share his people, more will constantly be added. During the season, all of the assistant coaches are available to the media. All we have to do is ask. The 10 current staff members, including Lunney and Henry, all have plenty to say. They stay and talk as long as there are questions.

Honestly, this is one of the best ways for reporters to gather information on the team. I will save my whining about the lack of open practices for another time, but the coaches are the access point. They are the eyes and ears for the media.

Readers need to understand the potential flaw with that system. The coaches are unlikely to mention a player having a rough day. Not much value for the team if everyone knows Player A is struggling. Of course, if I could see it. I would know what to ask.