Bob Asmussen | Feagin biding his time this spring

Apr. 12—CHAMPAIGN — Right now, as he recovers from shoulder surgery, Illinois running back Kaden Feagin isn't allowed to face any contact.

But it is coming eventually. Admittedly not the most patient guy, the running back and pride of Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High knows he can't rush the process.

"I'm looking forward to it," Feagin said.

Feagin was one of the three injured Illini available to the media Thursday at the Smith Center. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Feagin, who is entering his sophomore year in the fall, was joined by defensive backs Matthew Bailey and Xavier Scott.

The consensus from all three: They'd rather be full-go during spring practice instead of being limited to mental reps.

But they will do what they've got to do.

Feagin injured his shoulder in the 10th game in 2023 against Indiana. It ended what had been a stellar rookie season. In nine games, he had 438 yards and a "that will work" 4.6 yards per carry average. One number that figures to climb, his two rushing touchdowns.

The day he got hurt at home against the Hoosiers on Nov. 11, Feagin returned to the game.

"It felt fine, then I popped it again," he said.

The opener against Eastern Illinois on Aug. 29 is 139 days away. Expect to see No. 3.

"I should be 100 percent," Feagin said.

Lost season

Bailey, who had a breakout rookie season in 2022, missed all but the Penn State game in 2023. And that one didn't last long. He missed the early part of season with an ankle injury and made his debut at home against the Nittany Lions.

On his first defensive play, Bailey suffered a shoulder injury that cost him the rest of the year.

"It's been a long ride," Bailey said. "A lot of alone time in the training room. Everybody's been super supportive of me. It's been frustrating, but ultimately, it gives me an outward view of the game of football. I've always been the one in it. I see if from a different perspective now."

He is on track to return at the start of the season.

Bailey has a vivid memory of when he got hurt.

"They teach us to stay down," Bailey said. "I'm like, 'I look so dumb coming back, getting hurt the first play of defense.' I didn't want to seem weak, so I got up and hopped off the field. My first thoughts were frustration."

Good company

Both Bailey and Scott have been joined by a former Illini standout during their recovery.

Sydney Brown had his rookie season with the Eagles cut short by a torn ACL. Brown has been back in C-U, working toward his return for Philadelphia. Having Brown in town has been good for Bailey and Scott.

"When he came back, it renewed my work ethic," Bailey said. "I used to see him every day and realize how hard he worked."

Scott suffered a knee injury in the final game of the season against Northwestern.

He recently started running again, a sign that the rehab is going the right direction.

"I got a video and sent it straight to my parents," said Scott, who led the Big Ten in pass breakups with 11 last season. "It's almost go time."