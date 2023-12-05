Bob Asmussen | My faith in CFP committee hits bottom after FSU snub

Dec. 5—Let's start with a list of those who have some explaining to do.

That means: Boo Corrigan, North Carolina State State athletic director; Mitch Barnhart, Kentucky AD; Chris Ault, former Nevada coach; Mark Harlan, Utah AD; Chet Gladchuk, Navy AD; Jim Grobe, former coach; Warde Manuel, Michigan AD; David Sayler, Miami (Ohio) AD; Will Shields, former Nebraska player; Rod West, former Notre Dame player; Gene Taylor, Kansas State AD; Joe Taylor, Virginia Union AD; and Kelly Whiteside, former college football reporter.

They are going to be getting some bitter emails and angry text messages from Florida residents. Georgians, too.

Football fans in those states think their teams just got robbed. In Florida State's case, they are correct.

The Seminoles did everything they could possibly do to make the College Football Playoff. Played 13 games.Won them all.

Beat good teams from power conferences, their own and the SEC.

What they couldn't do was control an injury to one of their players. If he had a do-over, Mike Norvell might have sat quarterback Jordan Travis against North Alabama.

Because other than Travis being unavailable, the committee had no reason to keep undefeated Florida State out of the four-team playoff.

Apparently, Corrigan and friends can predict the future. They know how Florida State backup Tate Rodemaker would have played in the semifinal.

I always like to flip the situation. Imagine if, say, Alabama was undefeated, but lost its star quarterback late in the season. Then, the CFP numbskulls selected a one-loss team instead.

Nick Saban would have looked like George Brett going after the umpire (ask your parents).

The SEC leaders set themselves up for this kind of outcome by declaring that a playoff without it was not really a playoff. And the foolish committee members let them have their way.

Easier answerAll of this mess could have been averted had the folks in charge of college football pushed up the timeline to start the 12-team field.

It could have been done this year. In hindsight, they all look like dopes for not pushing forward with the earlier date. What were the odds something goofy was going to happen in the final year? Extremely high. Those rooting for chaos got their wish.

I was hoping the committee would do the right thing Should have known better. And some are given it a pass today because of a provision in the selection process that allows the committee to consider injuries. What a joke. So arbitrary.

Did the committee consider possible opt-outs, too? What if J.J. McCarthy decides to sit (he won't). Or Michael Penix Jr.? Will Michigan and Washington invites be revoked? Not a chance.

It's the golden rule: Those in the SEC have all the gold and probably don't want to share any of it. Wonder if the league will push for nine bids next season? Or 10? Heck, just give every playoff spot to the SEC.

What's next?Some of the current committee members will be back next year. That is a worry. If they were so easily manipulated this time, what will happen when there are 12 spots to consider?

The controversies aren't going to end with playoff expansion. Not by a long shot.

It is hard to guess how the committee will mess it up. But it will. This time it was Florida State. Next time, it could be Texas or Clemson or Oregon.

I am confident that when home fields are introduced for first-round games, something screwy will happen. Like an 8-4 Alabama being seeded higher than 10-2 Iowa. With the Hawkeyes getting to travel to Tuscaloosa instead of an Ice Bowl game in Iowa City. Stuff like that,

What just happened has me convinced the committee doesn't care about right or wrong. All teams are equal, some teams are more equal than others.

Wow, George Orwell sure knew his college football.