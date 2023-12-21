Bob Asmussen | Early arrivals getting a jump on the competition

Dec. 21—CHAMPAIGN — Soon, the Illinois campus receives an infusion of newcomers. A baker's dozen, all joining Bret Bielema's football team.

If most of them look young, well, they are. All but a couple of the 13 are finishing high school early to get a jump on the Big Ten.

Bielema introduced his 19-player 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon at the Smith Center, but with the transfer portal and early entries to the NFL, recruiting continues.

Bielema made it clear there are more players on the way.

"I will say this, I have my phone with me and if I get the right call, I will leave you," Bielema said at the start of the hour-long session.

He stayed the entire time. Among the 13 mid-year enrollees, there are linemen, linebackers, receivers, defensive backs and one quarterback in Trey Petty from Starkville, Miss.

Bielema is a fan of the early enrollment. For so many reasons. The first player to commit to the 2024 class, offensive lineman Brandon Hansen from Mundelein, started the trend.

"He was emphatic about starting in January," Bielema said "And he really catapulted that with every player he talked to after that. So now it's not just a coach saying, 'Hey, we'd love to have you in January.' It's a player saying, 'You come here in January, these are the benefits.'"

Bielema knows that list well.

"We can talk for a half hour about the benefits of coming in January," he said.

Such as ... "They start classes without the pressure of a game-week environment," Bielema said. "They get to go eight weeks and then they go home for spring break. They go another five weeks of spring ball and they get to go home for three weeks of May break."

Then, an eight-week window before the start of training camp. By the time the rest of the class arrives, the early arrivals know the playbook and the expectations.

The 13 newcomers will experience winter conditioning with Tank Wright and his staff. They will learn the campus and the Champaign-Urbana community.

Early enrollment isn't for everyone. Some players have winter and spring sports commitments in high school they want to complete.

And there are limits in terms of how many players Illinois can add at the semester.

"We have to make sure we have the right amount of scholarships," Bielema said.

Though Keith Randolph Jr. has left the Illinois program to prepare for the NFL, Bielema can't use his scholarship yet.

That's a wrapAs of Wednesday evening, the Illinois recruiting class was ranked No. 40 nationally by Rivals.com and No. 43 according to 247 Sports. Not that Bielema pays too much attention.

"Six guys that are four-star guys," Bielema said. "I really don't get into rankings."

That has long been the attitude of the Illinois coach, who certainly has a better handle on the guys he has coming than anyone from either of the two primary scouting services.

"To me, they are all five stars when they come in here," Bielema said. "We're going to treat them like they are the best they've ever been and try to get them to a place they've never been before."

The NFL is filled with players who received three stars or fewer, including plenty from Illinois.

The recruiting services are, at best, an educated guess. Based some on who is recruiting Player X. But what if that staff is having an off year? The rating usually sticks.

Is it better to have more five stars than three stars? Probably. But I can put a team of three stars together that will win the Super Bowl.

Been there, done thatBielema enters his 16th season as a head coach, with seven at Wisconsin, five at Arkansas and now four at Illinois.

Before that, he worked on college staffs at Iowa, Kansas State and Wisconsin.

"As long as I've been in it, this is kind of the new calendar year," Bielema said. "You have this class that used to be in February. Now, we've moved it to December, which I think makes a lot of sense.

"There is some discussions to move it up even earlier, which might make even more sense. This day is special for the kids that just signed."

Bielema continues to emphasize recruiting those from close to home. That was a criticism of previous head coach Lovie Smith.

Four players from the state are in the class. And the ones that got away to other schools are always welcome to come back.

"We weren't going to get all of them, but we were going to take a swing at all of them," Bielema said. "The guys we didn't get, some of them went to the Big Ten, some went across the country. I think we built relationships with them so even if they don't come with us today, how you treat them now may come back to help you two or three years from now. We've always taken the high road, wished guys we've pursued the best.

"It was a pleasure and an honor to get to know them and their families. Our door is always open."