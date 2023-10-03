Bob Asmussen | How does a slow start impact talent search?

Oct. 3—CHAMPAIGN — A year ago at this time, the Illinois football team was 4-1 and coming off a lopsided win at Wisconsin.

A great time to call prospects. With a version of "Did you see us against the Badgers? We'd love to have you be a part of the turnaround."

The Illinois record would eventually move to 7-1 before a late slump. The team finished 8-5 and landed the 36th-ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to Rivals.com. Bret Bielema, who has thrived throughout his coaching career in part because of his ability to develop players, can live with No. 36. Rather be sixth, 16th or even 26th. But 36th includes enough talent to keep a program stocked.

A downturn, though, can cause a problem.

And that's where Illinois is now. Potentially.

The team is coming off a humbling 44-19 loss at Purdue this past Saturday against former defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.

Illinois currently has 18 players committed for the class of 2024. The group is ranked No. 45, according to Rivals. An OK place until you notice where the team is slotted among Big Ten schools: 11th. And it's worse if you add in the conference newcomers from the West Coast: 13th. With a few of the stragglers just behind the Illini.

Friday night's opponent Nebraska, with all that new-car smell from coach Matt Rhule, has the No. 24 class. Purdue, fresh off its blowout win, is No. 28.

You can't successfully compete in the Big Ten without having better players. Right now, Illinois is treading water at best.

Maintaining contactThose 18 future Illini are watching the games and hearing from friends and family. And they are hearing from the Illinois staff.

Bielema and his assistants have conversations as often as permitted by rule.

"Once you get a commitment from a player, you kind of treat him as though they are a part of your program," Bielema said during Monday afternoon's press conference at Memorial Stadium.

Sunday nights are big for recruiting calls. On Monday and Tuesday, the focus turns to the team and upcoming opponent.

"For me personally, I reach out to a lot of guys Wednesday, Thursday," Bielema said. "Last week on that Thursday, we have 18 committed guys and I believe I talked to 13 or 14 that night. Sit there for a two-hour window and just talk. I really like where our guys are at."

During the upcoming open week after the Wisconsin game on Oct. 21, the Illinois staff would have traditionally gone out to see the commits. But that is not allowed.

The coach feels good abut where recruiting stands.

"I think one of the reasons we've been able to have some success here over the last two years is because of the momentum we've gained in recruiting and going after the right kind of guys who want to Illinois with a chip on their shoulder," Bielema said. "I don't really see that changing."

Bielema's 15 years as head coach have shown him there will be up and downs. He wants to provide a consistent message.

"You persevere through the lows and try to ride the highs," Bielema said. "I think each call and each player and each person is an individual scenario."

Beware of poachersWhile there have been unwritten agreements in the past about leaving another team's commitments alone, that doesn't happen now. All is fair in love and recruiting.

So, for every loss absorbed by Illinois, expect a rival coach to point out said loss to some of the Illini commits.

The good news for Illinois is Bielema's job security, which is toward the top nationally. He has an uber-supportive athletic director in Josh Whitman and a long, pricey contract. He isn't going anywhere and the recruits, I assume, are constantly reminded of that fact.

It doesn't guarantee one or two of the top players won't change their minds. But it is less likely when a coach has as much support as Bielema.

Proximity is a factor. It works in Illinois' favor with standout defensive lineman Eddie Tuerk from Lyons Township and athlete Tysean Griffin of Chicago Morgan Park.

Tuerk, who plays for former Illini quarerback Jon Beutjer, has offers from Duke, Iowa, Louisville, Kansas State, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Griffin, who plays for former Illinois receiver Chris James with the Mustangs, has offers from Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Playing close to home is often a major factor for prospects, who want their family and friends to be able to see them often. A lot easier for a family in Chicago to make the two-hour drive to Champaign-Urbana than the 10-hour trip to Oxford, Miss.

Of course, the proximity factor can work against Illinois.

Four-star running back commit Ca'Lil Valentire is from Chandler, Ariz. I won't even bother with the mileage chart to the Phoenix suburb (OK, it is 1,637 miles). You are talking a flight, rental car and a lot of cash to make the trip. Valentine has offers from much-closer Arizona and Arizona State, plus a pack of West Coast schools.

And is there any reason to wonder about quarterback Trey Petty? He plays at Starkville (Miss.) High School, the same place and for the same coach as current Illinois quarerback Luke Altmyer.

Petty can come to Illinois, learn from Altmyer for a year and then take over when the former Mississippi transfer turns pro.

But will nearby Mississippi or even closer Mississippi State be tempting? According to Rivals, Petty doesn't have an offer from the Bulldogs.

Stay tuned.