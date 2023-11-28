Bob Asmussen | What does Illinois football need before 2024?

Nov. 28—CHAMPAIGN — Well, that didn't go well at all.

When you win eight games one season, as Illinois football did in 2022, the idea is to improve that total the next. Say, 10 victories.

But Illinois in 2023 hit half that number. And the program failed to earn a bowl bid for the ninth time in the last 12 tries. Now what?

A coaching change won't happen. Nor should there be. Bret Bielema has a track record of winning football at three schools. He was ahead of schedule at Illinois, just missing a bowl his first year and easily making it the second. He shouldn't be penalized for winning earlier than expected.

Plus, and this is very important, he has a long, expensive contract that Illinois needs to honor.

He is athletic director Josh Whitman's guy and has the full support of the athletic department.

Sure, the fans are mad. They expected more wins and another bowl game. It didn't happen so they are disappointed/frustrated/annoyed. Another eight-win season (or better) will bring them back. Trust me on this.

But it won't materialize with the snap of the fingers. Bielema is known for looking at every part of his program to see where changes are needed. Now is the time for just such an examination. Here are five musts for Illinois football in the offseason:

1. Keep No. 1.

That would be receiver/occasional quarterback Isaiah Williams, the best potential returnee.

Despite the fact that he's been here since the early 1990s, he somehow has another season of college eligibility. Bielema, his staff and the good folks at the ICON Collective need to convince Williams to spend one more season in Champaign-Urbana before trying the NFL.

Unfortunately for Illinois, pro football isn't the only competition for Williams. A high-powered college program with a lot of NIL resources looking for a slot receiver might try to lure him away.

Hard to see that happening because of Williams' loyalty and character. Still, something to consider.

Two more reasons for Williams to stay at Illinois: The chance to compete for the Biletnikoff Award and set the school career receiving yards and catches records.

Most of the players ahead of Williams on the Biletnikoff list are moving on. He can easily be one of the finalists next year.

The Illinois receiving record of 3,392 yards by Hall of Famer David Williams always seemed unreachable. But Isaiah Williams is 1,004 yards from matching the total. He just had 1,055 yards this season.

Williams should have an easier time passing the career reception record of 262. He already had 214 grabs.

To be fair to David Williams, his totals were accumulated in 33 games. Bowl statistics didn't count. Isaiah Williams has already played 37 games in three seasons as a receiver, with another 12 guaranteed if he comes back.

Making a list, checking it twice. Need tackles on both sides of the ball, help in the secondary, an experienced reserve quarterback and another running back. Just in case disaster strikes again.

And that isn't accounting for what is to come in the next few weeks, when unexpected departures might happen. Bielema has done a god job retaining players, but that run of success could see some blips. The transfer portal and NIL make it harder to keep the valuable guys, especially when the team just missed a bowl.

3. Tear it down, build it up.

Some fans are calling for a change at defensive coordinator. That isn't on the table. Bielema made a commitment to Aaron Henry and will stick to it.

The scheme needs repairs. Northwestern scored 45 points against Illinois. Five other teams topped 30 and two of those scored at least 44. Clearly, the opponents have figured out how to attack Illinois on defense. The unit got away with it in 2022 because of the stars in the secondary, but they left for the NFL.

Injuries definitely affected Illinois. Not having Matthew Bailey in the secondary hurt, and so did missing Keith Randolph for chunks at a time.

But good teams overcome obstacles.

The answer on defense might be within the team already. Moving Miles Scott to the secondary paid off in a big way in 2023, with the converted receiver getting pick sixes in the first and last games. He is a keeper.

Perhaps a running back can work at linebacker or defensive end.

No idea is too far-fetched. Well, don't move a kicker to defensive tackle.

4. Get out.

Not in a Jordan Peele creepy movie kind of way. More in the "bring the people on your side" mode.

Right now, the fans aren't happy. Not one tiny bit. And like it or not, having a mostly full Memorial Stadium is critical to long-term success.

I get that this past Saturday's game against Northwestern was on Thanksgiving weekend. That didn't keep fans from packing the place at buildings across the country. The tiny crowd is used by rival recruiters and frankly, should be.

Coaches might think bringing fans in shouldn't be their job. But it is. Win at a high level, and they will show. Always have, always will. But when you aren't winning consistently, then you have to give them other reasons to care.

The players I have met on the Illinois football team are smart, funny, interesting, polite and kind. Are there are a few knuckleheads in there? Probably. But those guys usually wash out early.

Coaches, players and administrators need to spread out across the community and state and bring positive attention to the football program. It has to be a priority, not an afterthought.

If you show people you care, they will get attached. And the building will fill up.

I fully expect the Red Grange anniversary game against Michigan to be packed next October. The goal should be to make that the case for the other six home games, too.

5. Finish strong.

The early signing period runs from Dec. 20-22. As of Monday afternoon, the Illinois class of 19 players is ranked No. 47 by Rivals.com. Why is that is too low? Because seven of the teams Illinois plays in 2024 are ahead of it in the rankings. The program is falling behind talent-wise.

But it is not too late. If the team can fill the final handful of spots with quality prospects, like flipping former Michigan State offensive lineman commit Andrew "AJ Dennis, it will climb the list and at least remain on an even playing field.

The overall talent level needs to improve this year, next year and forever. Yes, Bielema inherited a bit of a mess from Lovie Smith, But he also inherited two NFL first-round picks and a bunch of other draftees. Say what you want about Smith, who was a failure as a college coach, but he did find some guys who could play at the next level.

The current staff has to pick up the pace and land players who can be ready in 2024 and beyond.