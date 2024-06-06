Bob Asmussen | The in crowd

Jun. 6—CHAMPAIGN — On Wednesday, Illinois unveiled new plans for football and men's basketball tickets.

My best advice to the fans: Don't freak out about the noticeable changes.

Everything is going to be OK. As far as you know.

The Illinois athletic department promises that 80ish percent of season-ticket holders will pay the same or lower price for seats similar to what they have now.

Seems positive.

Of course, that means about 20 percent of the ticket-holders will be paying more. Not as positive.

Oh, and both Memorial Stadium and State Farm Center will need to be reseated. So, if you really liked your specific seats at say, the 35-yard-line of Memorial Stadium, you could have some anxious moments.

You are not alone. Your friends and neighbors could be changing seats, too.

Being a glass-half-full kind of person, I'd suggest that you will see the games from a new perspective. It might bother you for a game or two, but you will get used to it.

A reminder: It is just sports. I love going to games and totally get the attachments fans have to those games. I am one of you.

But the wisdom of six-plus decades allows me to know there are other more important aspects of life, starting with family, friends and health. Sports are just a piece, not the entire pie (I prefer pecan, by the way).

The good news is fans won't have to think about the changes for a year. The reseating and new ticket prices start with the 2025-26 school year.

The delay provides the department enough time to sort it all out. These are the paying customers. The school wants to keep them coming back for more.

Different challengesIllinois men's basketball — once Brad Underwood established a winner early in his tenure — has been a powerful draw. The team finishes regularly among the top dozen schools in average attendance in one of the largest buildings in the Big Ten.

Just look at last season, with 11 sellouts at the 15,544-seat venue that was first opened in 1963. The anticipation is many more happen next winter.

Illinois men's basketball has some advantages over its football counterpart when it comes to packing the place. Start with the tradition.

Illinois is expected to be an NCAA tournament team every season with the idea that it will win it all one of these years. The 2004-05 team just missed and others have been title contenders. Lou Henson's 1989 Flyin' Illini team was the best in the country and fell just short.

Basketball isn't as greatly affected by weather as football. If you can get to the arena (and Illinois fans easily handle a little blizzard), then the conditions for the game are going to be ideal. Take your coat off, grab a snack and settle in for a game that will last two hours, 30 minutes. Tops.

Yes, the late-night games can do a number on the sleep schedule, but you can rest after the season ends.

State Farm Center is a comfortable building with plenty of convenient parking. It is easy to get in and out of town for the games.

While Illinois men's basketball attendance ranks among the best in the Big Ten, football is down the list.

For the 2023 season, Illinois averaged just short of 50,000 paid customers per game (49,698). That ranked No. 43 nationally between Miami and Minnesota. And it was ninth in the Big Ten, with Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State more than doubling the number.

Unlike two of those schools, Illinois is not blessed with oodles of nearby fans.

Note those three schools have long histories of success. Win and the fans will fill your building. I have always maintained that is true at Illinois.

Illinois won eight games in 2022 and saw a bump in ticket sales the next season. So far, we are being told, sales have already met last season and figure to move past those numbers. A good start to the season, especially a home win against Kansas on Sept. 7, will boost the gate.

What's next?Wisely, the Illinois athletic department is getting the word out. While fans just received the news, reporters were given an early look a week ago to help get a jump on the story. Always appreciated.

Besides remaining calm, I'd tell Illinois fans to do their homework. Read all you can about the new system and have a plan when you talk to the ticket office.

The department made it clear it will be in constant contact. It doesn't want to lose a sale because someone didn't get the word.

Be your own advocate. If you don't like the seat offer, ask for other options. Be flexible and reasonable. Bottom line, they will be your seats. They must meet your needs.

There is always an option, one I would remind the ticket office often: Every game is going to be on TV. The concession prices at home are better than at the stadium/arena and there is no line to use the restroom. And no annoying leather lung next to you telling the coach to, "Go for it" on every fourth down.

But ... there is nothing like being there. You will remember where you were when the winning touchdown pass was thrown or the three-pointer went in at the buzzer (excellent shot, Andy Kaufmann).

If you can afford to go, go.

What else are you going to on a Saturday afternoon? Clean?

It's the weekend. Enjoy the game. From your newly priced seats.