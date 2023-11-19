Bob Asmussen | What a bummer

Nov. 19—IOWA CITY, Iowa. — No heroics. No Big Ten title. And maybe no postseason.

For 55 minutes Saturday, Illinois looked ready to win at Kinnick Stadium for the first time this century. Until it wasn't.

Host Iowa, which leads the nation in ugly wins, did it again. The Hawkeyes used late penalties against the Illini and rallied for a 15-13 victory on a crisp afternoon/evening.

With the win, Iowa clinched the Big Ten West title and a date with the Ohio State or Michigan on Dec. 2 in Indianapolis. The Iowa offense will need to improve a lot if it hopes to avoid a blowout at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Illini players quietly trudged off the field as the Hawkeyes celebrated.

The last chance to win a division title slipped through the Illini fingers with close losses to the Hawkeyes and Wisconsin in the last month. Games Illinois led late and just couldn't close.

Bret Bielema's team, which came into the season hoping to be in Iowa's shoes, now needs to beat Northwestern at home next Saturday to even qualify for a bowl game.

Best case, the team will win seven games, one fewer than the breakthrough 2022 season.

You could see the heartbreak on Bielema's face in the postgame press conference. He didn't need to say it.

"Very disappointed not being able to pull that off," the third-year Illinois coach said. "Play like that for just short of four quarters like we did.

"I kept preaching to these guys all week that every play is going to matter. Obviously, that final drive defensively, we'd done so many good things. We had two (interference calls) on that drive and gave then too many free yards."

Now, there are more questions than answers for the Illinois program, which is 6-10 since a 7-1 start in 2022. Missing a bowl — and you know the miracle Wildcats want to make that happen — would be devastating.

"It's going to be a gut check this week," Bielema said. "These guys have done a lot of really good things. I want them to get a chance to play in the postseason. The only thing we've got to do is worry about beating Northwestern. Everything else takes cares of itself.

"We've got to focus on them. Put this game to bed and learn from it."

Of course, the easier way would have been to upset the home team Saturday. And the opportunity didn't end for Illinois (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) when Iowa (9-2, 6-2) took the lead with 4:43 left. Illinois got the ball back needing only a field goal for the win.

Given John Paddock's play the last two weeks, you figured it would happen. But the offense failed on a fourth-down attempt and Iowa was able to run out the clock with its fans screaming their heads off.

"There are some things we can do better as coaches to help our players get better at the line of scrimmage," Bielema said.

Bielema called timeout before the fourth-and-2 play, which ended up the last time the Illinois offense was on the field Saturday.

"Offense felt strong about making a call," he said. "Obviously, we failed to execute."

The Illinois defense held up well until the final drive, befuddling Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill.

"I don't want to get lost in negativity," Bielema said. "A lot of guys played their (butt) off (Saturday)."

Even if Illinois qualifies for a bowl with a sixth win, a seventh is going to be a challenge.

Based on last year and the trend in college football, defensive standouts Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph will be tempted to skip it to prepare for the NFL. The same might happen with offensive linemen Julian Pearl and Isaiah Adams, though every player makes his own decision.

Old college tryPaddock made his second consecutive start and had a solid performance against a scary-good Iowa defense.

"John again did a lot of really good things." Bielema said.

Bielema said afterward that Paddock will start the finale against Northwestern (6-5, 4-4) on Senior Day.

"John would be our guy," Bielema said.

The Paddock story remains the brightest part of a so-so season. He has two more games at Illinois at the most.

Next year, the team will again be in Luke Altmyer's hands. The staff has to be careful to make sure he feels included.

Altmyer doesn't seem like the type to make waves. Of course, he wants to play. But he understands the situation after he was hurt late in the win at Minnesota on Nov. 4.

"He was very really good on the sideline with John all the way through (Saturday)," Bielema said.

Bounce back?With a bowl bid on the line in a game against rival Northwestern, it should be easy for the Illni to get ready.

But the home finale will likely have the smallest crowd at Memorial Stadium this season. The students are mostly home for Thanksgiving. And the team wanted to be getting ready for the Big Ten championship game. Now, it will have to watch on TV. My guess, most of them will skip the broadcast.

"One of the last games in the Big Ten West," Bielema said. "This will be the last time as we know it with divisions.

"Our guys will have a lot of pain (Saturday night) and (Sunday) watching it. My guess is when we go to practice on Tuesday, it will be on fall break so none of our guys have classes."

One more chance to hit people. And an emotional day, in a season full of them for the Illini, for the departing seniors and underclassmen that will be moving on to the NFL.