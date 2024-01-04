Bob Asmussen | Broken bowl system needs help. How about trying these?

Jan. 4—CHAMPAIGN — The last two games of the bowl season couldn't have gone better for the overlords of college football.

Michigan-Alabama in the Rose Bowl and Texas-Washington in the Sugar Bowl played compelling football that went down to the final play on New Year's Day.

And the stands were packed, with more than 96,000 at Pasadena on a Chamber of Commerce afternoon/evening and more than 68,000 in New Orleans on Monday night.

So, no worries or complaints about the season wind-up. Michigan and Washington will fill NRG Stadium in Houston for next Monday's national title game, too.

But ... most of the rest of the bowls were disappointing attendance-wise. For many reasons. The number of players sitting out was part of it. So was the massive volume of action: 42 games before Monday.

The quick and easy solution would be to cut some of the games. Maybe as many as 20 of them.

That isn't going to happen. ESPN, which airs all but a few of the games, likes having the programming.

Sports fans tune in to live events, which means ratings points. These bowls aren't going away.

The quest is how to make the games better. More attractive to fans. More meaningful. Here are five suggestions that should plug the attendance drain.

1. Adjust the portal business. With limited exceptions, a player in the transfer portal won't play with the team he is leaving. Nor would the coach want him. Illinois coach Bret Bielema gets guys away from his program the moment they enter the portal. I assume that is the rule at most schools.

If the portal moved up into mid-November and closed in mid-December, it could keep more players on their teams and increase the competitiveness of the games. Most players know they are leaving long before the current Dec. 1 opening.

Nothing looks worse than a game played in a giant stadium with a smattering of fans in the stands. That's a scenario that played out at game after game this bowl season.

Official attendance for the Fiesta Bowl between Oregon and Liberty was under 48,000 in a building (State Farm Stadium) that seats 63,400. Chase Field, home of the Diamondbacks, seats 48,519 and would have been perfect for the Ducks-Flames.

The idea should be to create a hot ticket. It won't happen where there are 13,000 empty seats.

The vacancies were more egregious at the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Fla. Even with LSU and its crazed fan base facing off against Wisconsin, the game drew an announced crowd of just 31,000 at 75,000-seat Raymond James Stadium. Yuck.

3. Reward the players. With cash money. You don't need to pay any of the guys in the College Football Playoff, though I'm sure they would take a bonus. But for the other 30 bowl games, come up with a winners' share and a losers' share for all of the participants. If you don't agree to play, you don't get a dime. So the guys in street clothes on the sidelines are out of luck. If you are wearing a helmet and shoulder pads, you are eligible for a wad of bills.

And don't keep the payments a secret. Tell the fans and the TV audience how much money is at stake. For some reason, people like to hear about awards of the green variety.

4. Opt-out announcements, then pairings. Give the players a deadline to say whether they are going to play. It is rarely a last-second decision. Get them on the record in mid-December.

Then, the bowls outside the CFP start creating matchups based on who is available. That will eliminate some of the blowout games like Florida State-Georgia and Notre Dame-Oregon State from this year. It would have been much better for Georgia to play Notre Dame and Florida State to match up against Oregon State.

Some schools might feel like they get the bad end of the deal in terms of venue. But the guess here is they prefer having a chance instead of a lopsided loss.

5. Cheap seats. Here is the no-brainer of all no-brainers. The tickets for all bowl games outside the CFP need to be uber-reasonable. I've got a family of four. If I spend $200 per ticket that cuts into the amount of money I have for restaurants, lodging and souvenirs.

The goal for the bowls is to draw fans to the community, where they will spend money. Make it easy for them and keep the tickets priced under $50 per seat. I'd actually prefer the number be closer to $20. And no law against keeping concession prices reasonable, too.