Bob Asmussen | Bowl questions for Bielema will have to wait

Nov. 24—CHAMPAIGN — Three years into the Bret Bielema era, reporters have come to realize there is a signature line when the Illinois football coach doesn't want to talk about a particular subject matter.

Some version of "I appreciate your question" followed by an explanation of why he won't answer it.

On Wednesday afternoon, that subject matter was bowl games and what one this season would mean for his program, with Illinois (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) needing to beat Northwestern (6-5, 4-4) on Saturday in order to get one more game this season.

I tried first.

"I get the question," Bielema said at the Smith Center a day before Thanksgiving.

"I've told our guys all this week, going back to Sunday, Tuesday and even (Wednesday). This week is unusual in the fact that everything is going to try to take you away from Saturday. It's a week with no school. We don't know that as older people in life, but that's a big deal for kids who are in school to have a week without school."

Bowl talk also takes focus off Saturday's game.

"There's certain aspects of this game and what it means to get a chance to play another game," Bielema said. "But I really haven't heard the guys say or talk about that. It's about Northwestern. It's about the rivalry week. It's about the Hat (Land of Lincoln Trophy). When we first got here, they'd beaten us six years in a row. We needed to respect them. We definitely do.

"There's going to be a million different people trying to take them off task."

The bowl math is easy. If six-point favorite Illinois beats Northwestern on Senior Day, it will be going somewhere for the holidays. Note: I didn't use the term "somewhere warm" because the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit remains very much in the mix.

Bielema took another question on the bowl and the effect on recruiting.

"That's a great question next week," Bielema said. "I understand the question. If you're going to a bowl game, it's a different window."

Bielema didn't shut all the bowl questions down. He was asked what would those 15 extra practices mean for the program?

"I remember when I was at Arkansas and I believe when I was at Wisconsin, someone did a story about that," Bielema said. "They statistically showed places that didn't get to a bowl and the improvement they made in the next year. The 15 practices with some of our (development) guys, that's the key. Staying involved would be awesome."

Impressive CatsUnlike Illinois, Northwestern doesn't need another win to reach the postseason. The Wildcats picked up their sixth win of the season on Saturday against Purdue.

First-year coach David Braun has worked wonders in Evanston and is now the permanent boss. Not bad for a guy who was a defensive coordinator in the FCS last season.

Defense has been a strength of the Wildcats this season. They rank 43rd nationally in scoring defense, allowing 22 points per game.

"Defensively, he's done a really nice job," Bielema said of Braun. "They run multiple coverages. They're playing with a lot of confidence. I think up front they play extremely hard, physical like Northwestern always has. But he's definitely brought an element to the defensive side that is just different from a year ago."

Quality time

The players didn't have class this week because of the Thanksgiving break. Normally, the team is working early in the morning, getting their practices and lifts in before they go to lectures and labs.

With the extra free time and relaxed rules, Bielema tried to take up a good chunk of the day making sure the Illini were focused on football matters.

The offense worked on the Memorial Stadium turf late morning and early afternoon on Wednesday. With temperatures in the mid-40s, it was close to the forecast for Saturday afternoon's 2:30 kickoff.

"Good foreshadow for us as far as weather goes," Bielema said.

He has good news on the injury front with tailback Aidan Laughery ready to join a depleted backfield.

"I know he was excited out there, running around (Wednesday)," Bielema said. "He'd be a great bonus for us going into the weekend."

Another running back from the area, freshman Kaden Feagin, had shoulder surgery Tuesday and is out for the season.

"Doctors felt really good about that," Bielema said. "He's on the road to recovery."

The bulk of the team had Thanksgiving dinner together on Thursday. It was mandated for the 74 on the travel roster because of the early work planned for Friday.

"We're trying to make it as game week as possible," Bielema said.

Moving on

Wednesday was the first time Bielema met with the media since standout defensive lineman Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. said this will be their final season at Illinois.

"Everybody thinks that players always just learn from coaches," Bielema said. "I have learned so much from those two. Both unique, different individuals, loving up their families. Both of them have some intangible, physical qualities that are really superb. Those are two high-level people in football uniforms."

Newton gets more publicity, but Randolph has had a significant impact on the team despite mising time with a leg injury.

"The intentional leadership that he has one on one is pretty unique," Bielema said.

Who's next?

Bielema is aware of the number of players in the transfer portal.

He watched film of 40 potential transfers on Tuesday.

"One of the things we're going to be able to talk about is the portal guys we've got, like on defense Clayton Bush and Nicario Harper, had an immediate impact," Bielema said. "Denzel Daxon has played himself into a possible draftable player, started every game for us at nose."