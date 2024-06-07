Bob Asmussen | Bielema making good use of the transfer portal

Jun. 7—CHAMPAIGN — The ramping up of the college football transfer portal mirrored Bret Bielema's move to Illinois in 2021.

Once the NCAA allowed movement without penalty, it was like a giant spigot opened and players flooded the system.

Early in Bielema's time at Illinois, the roster losses were minimal.

"Because we hadn't lost a lot, we really hadn't been able to gain a lot," Bielema said Thursday at the Smith Center during a 15-minute media session. "We just didn't have a lot of players leave."

That began to change.

"Some of the guys that we recruited who maybe weren't quite at starter roles — and the 12 guys who left, not one guy was a starter — they were for the majority threes (third string) and below. I kind of understand it. Most of those guys walked out of my office with a big hug and wished them the best of luck."

There were players in the two-deep that decided to move on.

One was defensive back Taz Nicholson, who is now at Louisville. Defensive back Zachary Tobe, now at Georgia Tech, was another.

"We just lost pure numbers," Bielema said. "Zach Tobe wasn't projected to be a starter for us, but we thought he could play valuable snaps. To replace that is just smart."

The Illini also lost midyear transfer defensive lineman Anthony Johnson, who is now at Pitt.

Terrance Brooks joined the team after being a starter at Texas. The defensive back is expected to get on the field immediately.

Brooks visited the Illinois campus with his dad Chet, a former NFL player.

"They both were like, 'Man, this is just different,'" Bielema said. "One of the things we've always said is if we can just get someone on our campus and they can see us and feel us with an open mind, we can beat anybody."

Brooks isn't the only portal highlight for Illinois on defense. The defensive line got a boost from an ex-Florida State player.

"Dennis Briggs really made a huge impact from the day he arrived," Bielema said.

The defensive line got hit hard this offseason with five of the top six departing, including second-round NFL draft pick Johnny Newton (now with the Washington Commanders). There are spots to fill and one of them is being gobbled up by 2022 Northwestern transfer TeRah Edwards. He played in 25 games the past two seasons and recorded a combined 27 tackles. Look for those numbers to jump.

"TeRah is incredibly improved from were he was a year ago," Bielema said.

Coming soon

Bielema isn't done adding to his roster. There are more players on the way, though none that he can talk about publicly at the moment.

Remember the old days — 2020 — when what you had on your team in mid-summer was set except for the incoming freshman class.

Many of those rookies now arrive in the spring to get a jump on college ball and their academics.

"The world has changed," Bielema said. "The way things are being recruited. The scholarship allocation."

They are not gripes. Rather, simple facts of life in college football in 2024.

Clearly, one or all of his mentors convinced Bielema to not whine about his circumstance. Instead, make the best of it.

Sound advice in a sport that to the outside seems to be careening toward a cliff. Not in a good way.

"I think everyone wants to talk about the negative," Bielema said.

He isn't one of them.

"Going into my 16th year as a head coach, fun, dynamic, allows you to see things in a different light," Bielema said.

He's got no beef with name, image and likeness. If it is administered in a fair way.

"It's awesome to allow our players to get paid, really at an unprecedented level," Bielema said. "The people that had larger NIL opportunity funds were winning a lot of scholarship battles. It wasn't about who could recruit you anymore. It was about who could pay you. If everybody has the same plateau to work off of, I really get intrigued. Now, you can let good coaches coach."

Early look

One area where the rules have been relaxed is with offseason workouts. For a longtime grinder like Bielema, the more time he can spend with his players, the better he likes it. Access to his players in meeting rooms and on the field makes a lot of sense.

The reality for football and most other sports is that the summer isn't time for a break. It is a time to improve.

The players are going to work on their own. But the rules now allow them supervision and a chance to learn from the coaches and staff. With the difference between most teams very thin, the summer provides a chance to get an edge.

Remember, Bielema didn't inherit a top-10 program. He took over a school with a decade of losing seasons. Every bonus moment he gets with the team is a chance to narrow the gap.

From what I've seen during Bielema's first three years in the program, he is a willing to make the necessary changes. Even if it means causing some hurt feelings. He is also up for considering other options. Borrowing from the strength of one position to aid another. Like the line.

The Illinois outside linebackers are the strength of the defense.

"We have a group of outside linebackers who are versatile guys," Bielema said. "I think we can use them in different ways."