Bob Asmussen | Bielema gives it the old college try to get Newton back early

Oct. 31—CHAMPAIGN — Even though he knew it wasn't likely to work, Bret Bielema had to try.

So, the Illinois football coach appealed to the Big Ten and NCAA to get Johnny Newton's first-half suspension against Minnesota overturned.

Heck, Bielema would have gone to the Supreme Court if it would have heard the case. (For the record, football targeting calls are not in the high court's jurisdiction. Pity).

So, the Illini All-American defensive tackle will have to sit — and fume — during the first 30 minutes this Saturday afternoon at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

"In all my time as a head coach (15 seasons) I have never appealed a targeting rule all the way to the NCAA, so that was a new process for me," Bielema said during his Monday press conference at Memorial Stadium.

He met with Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman after the disappointing 25-21 loss to Wisconsin on Oct. 21 to get the ball rolling.

The Newton family appreciates the effort. Bielema was communicating with Newton's mom, Jovita, throughout the appeal.

"We are obviously very high on Johnny, but we are also recruiting someone else in that family," Bielema said, without mentioning Class of 2025 athlete Jershaun Newton by name since that would be a recruiting violation. "I said, 'I did everything I could to get the second appeal.' And she said, 'Well that makes the second half that much better.' To have a mom say those things kind of puts it in perspective."

Who will fill in for Newton the first 30 minutes?

Part of the solution is the return of injured Keith Randolph. Bryce Barnes and Sed McConnell will also see extensive duty.

Important stretch

A year after winning eight games, the only way for the current Illini to match that total is to win out and take their bowl. At 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big Ten, Illinois is not where it expected to be.

The final four games are against Minnesota, Indiana, Iowa and Northwestern. The Gophers and Hawkeyes are fighting for the Big Ten West title. The Wildcats are looking for a surprise bowl bid. And the Hoosiers are trying to keep coach Tom Allen employed.

"We're going to take it one week at a time," Bielema said. "We always say that, but I think the reality of putting it in front of them (Sunday) night, regardless of where we're at, to have this four-week window is truly a blessing."

Bielema understands the frustration felt by fans.

"As frustrated as fans are and other people are, I can promise you we're 10 times more frustrated," Bielema said. "To channel that the most appropriate way and build on it — I've said all along, men are defined more in their moments of adversity than in their moments of success — we've had some adversity this year. Really looking for the proper response in these next four games one week at a time."

Scouting ... legally

Bielema took time to watch Minnesota's home win Saturday against Michigan State.

"A team that has played well all year long," Bielema said. "To come out with another win Saturday to put themselves in the front of the Big Ten race ... I think this game is really about Illinois and Minnesota."

The Gophers are one win away from becoming bowl eligible. The postseason has become a regular destination for Minnesota under P.J. Fleck. The team has made it to a bowl in four of his first six seasons. They are 4-0 in bowls with Fleck as coach.

"Just a really impressive group," Bielema said.

Bielema is 2-0 against Minnesota as the head coach at Illinois.

His history against the Gophers goes back to his playing days at Iowa, where the teams battled annually for the Floyd of Rosedale Tropphy.

"Here I was a guy playing at Iowa that was from Illinois," Bielema said. "I didn't realize at the time everybody bought into that rivalry."

Later, Bielema returned to Iowa as an assistant coach. The staff members took family pictures and Bielema was unmarried at the time. He improvised.

"I took a picture with Floyd of Rosedale in my young coaching career at Iowa," he said. "Not realizing the backlash that would occur from Coach Bielema taking a picture with the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy for his family pic was a very easy spot for haters. You guys would have loved that back in the day."

As the head coach at Wisconsin, Bielema's team played yearly games against Minnesota for Paul Bunyan's Axe. The Badgers took all seven during Bielema's time in charge.