Bob Asmussen | Bielema dives into recruiting, summer plans and former players at QB Club outing

Jun. 18—URBANA — Monday was not football weather in Champaign-Urbana. And even too hot for golf (real-feel temperature of 101 degrees).

But the two sports were combined at Atkins Golf Club in southeast Urbana, where the Illini Quarterback Clubs hosted its annual golf fundraiser.

Illinois fourth-year coach Bret Bielema and his assistants were there, mingling with the players.

"It's a good outreach for the Quarterback Club, a group that's been here a long time," Bielema said. "They've been very supportive of Illinois football obviously."

Bielema apparently didn't use Sunday to practice for his round. He met with recruits in morning, then "I hit the pool about 3 o'clock with my daughters."

"It was well-timed," Bielema said.

Before taking part in Monday's outing, Bielema met with local reporters for a 15-minute session.

Plenty of time was spent discussing the team's latest addition, receiver Zakhari Franklin. The career-leading receiver at Texas San Antonio should provide a boost for a unit that already includes Pat Bryant and Malik Elzy.

The returning players and newcomers already on campus are entering their fourth week of summer workouts. The program lasts eight weeks, leading into the team's 2024 training camp.

The upcoming four weeks, the players are on their own, more or less.

"You have teams grow more during that time when (the coaches) are away then when we're together," Bielema said. "Just the chemistry and the vibe. It's been really really good to this point."

Catching upSpeaking of receivers, Isaiah Williams, one of the best in school history, is now a rookie with the Detroit Lions.

Early in his time with the Lions, Williams sent a text to Bielema.

"I opened it up and it was a photo of Isaiah in a cool tub recovery pool with (center) Frank Ragnow," Bielema said.

Ragnow played for Bielema at Arkansas.

"I just started laughing because has heard me reference Frank since I came here," Bielema said. "He's literally one of the first slides I showed when I took over this program was the evolution of Frank from a freshman to a junior. Since then, he has become the highest-paid center in NFL history."

Bielema passed along the Williams-Ragnow photo to his coaches and staff members who had worked with both players. Strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright pointed out the fact two of Bielema's former players are into post-practice recovery.

"It made a statement to me that the way we say and do things," Bielema said, "carries over way beyond here."

Good startIllinois currently has nine commitments for the 2025 recruiting class, which ranks No. 50 nationally, according to .

Starting next Monday, recruiting enters a dead period.

Bielema likes where the class is headed, with the early signing day period opening in six months just before Christmas.

"We're getting pretty full,' he said. "Right now, we knew this was going to be a small class. We've been very selective on who we are bringing in. It's been a challenge like June always is."

Having the returning players on campus helps with the recruiting efforts by the Illini.

"The 48 hours that they are here on campus and the time they spend with our student-athletes and our support staff," Bielema said, "ends up being the biggest deal."

Illinois has as many as six players hang out with a recruit on a campus visit.

Illinois has a commitment from Cardinal Ritter quarterback Carson Boyd, who helped the St. Louis program win a state title last fall, but there could be some more future Illini on campus this week for player camps.

"We keep our camp numbers really small," Bielema said.

There about 150 campers, a low enough number to allow for more personal instruction from the 10 assistant coaches.

"What we're going to practice here are football fundamentals," Bielema said.