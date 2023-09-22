Bob Asmussen | Bielema dishes on his team ... in a good way

Sep. 22—Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here

URBANA — You'd never know the Illinois football team is 1-2 based on the reception coach Bret Bielema received Thursday afternoon.

A room stuffed full of orange- and blue-clad fans greeted the third-year Illini coach at the game-week Illini Quarterback Club luncheon. The Quarterback Club is again using multiple venues this season for its gatherings. On Thursday, the luncheon was held at Urbana's Homegrown adjacent to the Atkins Golf Club.

Bielema arrived for lunch after a morning of football prep. On a rainy Thursday, the team worked out at the Irwin Indoor Practice Facility.

"I always say if it's anything but lightning, we always go outside," Bielema told the crowd. "Saturday at 2:30, it is supposed to be 85 degrees and sunny, so we are trying to simulate as much heat as we can."

The original plan was to be outside. Bielema woke up at 4 a.m. Thursday, looked at his phone, saw the rain in the forecast and called an audible.

"Our defense had to go out on the field literally 45 minutes after our offense. They did their team work and we joined together for a special teams segment," Bielema said. "The defense left the field early, went in and did meetings and the offense stayed out there on the field."

Bielema had a quick interview session with the local media at the Smith Center before making the quick drive to Homegrown.

He delivered a positive report about his team, which is coming off better-than-it-seems 30-13 loss to No. 7 Penn State.

"I really felt it was our best Thursday of the year, which was good because (Wednesday) we thought it was our best Wednesday and Tuesday was a good day, as well," he said. "Saturday didn't go the way we wanted, but I felt there were a lot of positive steps in the right direction. Lost to a really good football team in Penn State that we had couple opportunities to do better than we did. Hopefully, our guys learn those lessons."

Next upThe first three Illinois opponents are now a combined 8-1. The lone loss was Toledo's by two at Illinois.

"Lost to two teams that I think are going to win some games," Bielema said.

Saturday's game against 1-2 Florida Atlantic seems to be the least challenging of the opening quarter. Not that the Illinois coach thinks that.

He was quick to praise the Owls, who are led by first-year coach Tom Herman.

Bielema expected to see quarterback Casey Thompson suit up for the Owls. A year ago, he played for Nebraska against Illinois in Lincoln. But Thompson suffered a torn ACL in a loss to Clemson.

"They have a quarterback that came in and played the rest of the game (Daniel Richardson)," Bielema said, "and they also have a guy (Michael Johnson Jr.) who is kind of a runner, an athletic quarterback that they run a lot of QB run game and do some different things schematically."

Ref talkBielema has to be careful what he says about the officiating. The Big Ten can hand out fines and suspensions if a coach goes over the line with criticism.

When Bielema opened up the floor for questions Thursday, the first was about his heated discussions with the officials during the Penn State game.

What was said?

"It's kind of like all of us," Bielema said. "When you're in an event, when you're in a moment and something doesn't go well, you get upset."

On an early defensive series, Illini defensive back Xavier Scott was pushed in the back of the head far down the field.

"I had an exchanges with as many guys in black and white that I could get around," Bielema said. "The next play I lost my composure was when we were on offense. ... We had a quarterback that's supposed to be protected in the pocket, He got hit below the knees. It could have been a pretty catastrophic moment. Again, they told me they hit him in the stomach and (he) fell down to his knees.'"

Bielema didn't buy it and told the official at the time.

On another topic, Bielema was asked if quarterback Luke Altmyer was trying too hard to make a big play against Penn State. The Mississippi transfer threw four interceptions in the game.

"I really don't worry so much about what he tried to do or not to do," Bielema said. "What we try to do is correct the mistakes of what he did do.

"One of the things I've been very impressed with Luke is he sees the game very well. When you ask him a question, it's not a guess. He has the answers. He sees the game as well as any QB I've been around. He just doesn't have the game reps. To have a little adversity, I think it's going to make him better."

One member of the audience wanted Bielema to look ahead to next week's game at Purdue. The Boilermakers are led by former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. Will the team have any extra juice for the game?

"I think we'll have juice just because it's Purdue," Bielema said.

Bielema had never lost to Purdue before 2021. Now, he is 0-for the last two.

"I would bet the majority our guys know we play Purdue next week, but I literally have not heard one word of it," Bielema said. "They're all about FAU."