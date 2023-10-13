Bob Asmussen | Bielema checking out an unfamiliar Big Ten venue

Oct. 13—CHAMPAIGN — I have covered a football game at every Big Ten stadium except one. That box is getting checked on Saturday when I travel to something-called SECU Stadium. Hope that is near the Maryland campus.

I won't be the only College Park newbie. Illinois coach Bret Bielema is working there for the first time, too.

"I've never been there," Bielema said during his Thursday press conference at the Smith Center. "For me as a head coach, or a player, I've asked this repeatedly, there's not one player that has gone and played at Maryland."

A new building is not a big deal to Bielema.

"It really doesn't matter," he said. "It's kind of like when we talk about going on the road to Northwestern or Wisconsin, Purdue or Minnesota. It's a field.

"I made a big point my first year when we started going on the road, especially going to that Penn State game where there was going to be 100,000 people."

Away games can be different because the team spends the night before in a different hotel. At Illinois, Bielema has the same routine before home games, taking the travel party to a local hotel.

The Illini won't be staying in the nation's capital on Friday night, preferring a spot closer to the Maryland campus. No visits to the White House or Smithsonian on this "business trip."

"To be successful," Bielema said, "you've got to able to win in the Big Ten on the road."

Every team handles road games their own way. One of the programs Bielema worked for treated home and away games the same. Another program tried to differentiate between the two.

"Had a lot more success in the first," Bielema said.

Danger aheadWhile the venue is new, Bielema is familiar with the opponent. During the 2021 seasn, Mike Locksley brought his Terrapins to Memorial Stadium and left with a comeback 20-17 victory.

Maryland senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is one of the nation's top passers. He has thrown for 1,660 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.

With him in charge, Maryland is averaging 35 points per game.

"Offensively their quarterback has continued to get better," Bielema said. "One of the benefits of having a player who has played as long as he has with Locks, a lot of carryover. You can see their whole offense goes through him. He really has all the throws. He's got the short to long ball. He's got the touch pass and that gamesmanship to him."

The Terrapins have also been effective running. If you look at Locksley's time as Illinois offensive coordinator, he always favored a balanced attack.

Halfway homeQuarterback Luke Altmyer is entering the second half of his first season at Illinois. He is hitting 64 percent of his passes. That's good. He has a touchdown to interception ratio of 6:8. That's bad.

"This is Game Seven," Bielema said. "No new players. Miles Scott this is Game Seven as the starting free safety. Guys that came in the season with repeated starts before we got here, this is Game Seven and we shouldn't have any newness to us.

"There's going to be something Maryland does, offensively, defensively, special teams that they've never done before that will take everybody a moment to adjust to. For the guys who have been playing now through Game Seven, now you have to get better. That's been a rallying point to us."

Bielema doesn't want what's gone wrong in the first half to continue to hurt the team going forward.

"We've really made a strong emphasis on correcting the things we've had," he said, "trying to maximize our strengths and minimize our weaknesses."

Wise choiceBielema was asked about star defender Johnny Newton's desire to give running back a try. The team has struggled to score near the end zone, so the idea of letting the 6-foot-2, 295-pound Newton take the ball might make some sense.

But it's not the right move for Illinois or for Newton, a likely first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The last thing the player or his family should want is to allow linebackers and defensive linemen to take full-steam shots at Newton.

The idea of letting No. 4 run the ball should stay just that, an idea. Cool for the fans and media? Sure. Not a prudent call for anyone thinking about Newton's future, which is promising.