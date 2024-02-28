Bob Asmussen | Behind the scenes, Embleton playing vital role for Illinois footballl

Feb. 28—CHAMPAIGN — His name is rarely in the headlines. And he doesn't do many media interviews.

In fact, his appearance Monday night was a first for him at the Esquire Lounge in downtown Champaign for the weekly "SportsTalk" show on WDWS.

Pat Embleton keeps his head down and goes about his work. He is working with his fourth head football coach at Illinois, a testament to both his ability to spot talent and his good-natured personality.

I would argue that during the past decade, nobody has had a greater effect on the Illinois football personnel than Embleton. Not that he is going to take credit.

A quick history of Embleton. He joined Tim Beckman's staff after playing and coaching at Division III Ohio Wesleyan, home of the Battling Bishops.

The Chesterland, Ohio, native is now in his 12th year with the Illinois football program. Some folks might even call him a townie now.

It isn't a straight line. Three times, the staff he worked for got fired: Beckman, Bill Cubit and Lovie Smith were all shown the door.

How is he still here?

"I've been (hired) four times," he said. "That's a good thing."

It was disruption, though thankfully a temporary one.

"Every time the coach got let go, my wife (Jessica) and I had just recently bought a house," he said. "We're done buying houses."

When Bret Bielema took over after the 2020 season, Embleton sat down with new boss in his first week.

"I gave him my story, my background, and I think he saw some value in it," Embleton said. "I love Coach Bielema. I think he's the best head coach I've worked for, and I love where we're headed."

Important jobEmbleton's current title is executive director of personnel and recruiting. His task is to go get guys.

And not just any guys, but players who fit the Illinois system.

He oversees the recruiting department, working with Bielema on roster management and evaluating the team needs. Current and into the future.

"We work basically two to three years in advance of what we're looking for in terms of scholarship allotments and what our projections are for each position," Embleton said.

Bielema doesn't worry about ratings from the scouting services. The staff does its own evaluations.

"We have a very diligent evaluation process," Embleton said.

The starting point for recruiting is the state of Illinois, with contacts made to prep coaches. No stone unturned.

"The star system won't always work within our program because we are looking for kids who are tough, smart and dependable," Embleton said.

That means on and off the field.

"Sometimes they have four stars, five stars, no stars," Embleton said.

The Illinois system might be too good. So, the coaches are careful not to tip off rival schools about an undervalued prospect.

"We like to keep them under the radar," Embleton said.

A practical side does exist with recruiting. Schools are limited to 85 scholarships at the start of the season and the program is currently on the number.

Embleton's job includes plenty of film evaluation. And also hosting prospects when they visit campus.

"Show them the great place of Champaign-Urbana," Embleton said.

When he first started down the football career path, Embleton planned to become a coach.

"That was my first love," he said.

His first season at Illinois, he helped with the offensive line and tight ends.

Recently engaged at the time, Embleton wanted a more steady paycheck. So Beckman gave him an off-the-field position "that would at least help me pay for a ring."

He found a new calling in the recruiting side of the sport.

It is still football.

"You get to know the high school players, the high school coaches on a different level. That's my job," he said. "I get to know their families better than most."

And he sees their growth. From sophomores in high school to draftable college graduates.

"I have no regrets," Embleton said. "I don't want to coach. I want to stay on the recruiting side of it. It's fun to learn people's stories and their process and to be a part of their life."

Changing rulesThe Illinois recruiting staff is at 14 at its peak. The team is down a few spots now and Embleton is in the process of hiring more help.

The bulk of their work is done on campus. Rarely do they go on the road or out of the state.

Game days during the season includes anywhere from 75 to 200 visitors, all in the Smith Center, with meetings, presentations and events. The players with scholarship offers meet with Bielema at some point.

When Embleton first got in the business, name, image and likeness was not a part of college sports.

He favors if. For one main reason.

"At the end of the day, we are in this for the young men and the student-athletes of the game," Embleton said. "Being able to help them financially is a positive in my opinion."

New wrinkles are added to recruiting rules all the time.

"It's on me and my staff to really stay ahead of it," Embleton said.