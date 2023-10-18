Bob Asmussen | Altmyer shows a winning touch as Illini get back in West race

Oct. 18—CHAMPAIGN — Luke Altmyer appears to be getting the hang of this whole college football thing.

After Illinois' 27-24 victory at Maryland on Saturday, the Mississippi transfer now has a pair of game-winning, two-minute drives to his credit. Very good work, considering Altmyer had limited experience during two seasons in Oxford, Miss.

In nine games for Mississippi, including one start, he threw for 317 yards, with three touchdown passes and three interceptions.

So far at Illinois, Altmyer has almost quintupled his career passing totals with 1,571 yards. He is still upside down on touchdown-to-interception ratio (8:9) but has five more games to reverse the numbers.

Seven games into his Illini career, Altmyer's coaches and teammates believe in him. And he's starting to believe in himself too, with a bit of Southern humility thrown in.

"It's been a learning experience," Altmyer said during a 15-minute media session Tuesday morning at the Smith Center. "My first year really playing and being in a great conference here in the Big Ten. Making some mistakes here and there. I've been up and down a little bit.

"I don't think I've played my best at all. I think that's all in front of me. Each game, I feel like the game is slowing down a little bit, but it's still a process and I'm putting one foot in front of the other."

Unlike at Mississippi, where he was behind two different starters, Altmyer is the guy in charge at Illinois. No question about it.

"I feel like every single rep is something new and something I have to get used to a little bit," Altmyer said. "I don't feel like I'm quite there yet."

Shining moment

Altmyer performed well in the clutch at Maryland. The game was tied 24-24, when Illinois started its final possession at its own 25-yard line with one minute, 31 seconds left. Altmyer drove the Illini 50 yards on seven plays to set up the game-winning 43-yard field goal from Caleb Griffin as time expired.

How was he feeling?

"Similar to the Toledo game, you've got to go down there and get a score, or at least put Caleb into a position to make a field goal," Altmyer said. "Try to put the ball in the playmakers' hands, however, and whatever was called in that situation."

Altmyer put the Illini in a good place with a 29-yard completion to Casey Washington. Another throw to Aidan Laughery for 12 yards and substantial runs by Altmyer and Kaden Feagin did the trick.

"I tried to just do my job and execute," Altmyer said. "We were put in great situations and I've got a lot of great players around me."

Illinois practices the two-minute drill "all the time."

"Different scenarios," the Illini quarterback continued. "Our coaches were fully prepared and I think we were, too."

Where was Altmyer when Griffin lined up for the kick?

"I came off to the sideline and sat in a chair," he said.

Did Altmyer watch?

"I had my head down and I was peeking back and forth," Altmyer said. "I think that was just nerves flowing. I knew he was going to knock it down."

Altmyer liked when the crowd went silent.

"It's cool to take the air out of the stadium," Altmyer said. "It was cool to see our fans react the way they did and the way they showed up for us. It really meant a lot."

To be clear, Altmyer expected Griffin to convert the kick.

"Everybody on our sideline had so much trust in him to do it," he said.

Back to work

The victory at Maryland took away some of the sting from four losses in the first half of the season.

"It was definitely a good feeling after a few losses to get a win against a really good team," Altmyer said. "A 5-1 football team in the Big Ten on the road was great."

"There's a whole lot to get better at, as my dad has always told me. I never want to take winning for granted. So enjoyed it. Moving on, it's Tuesday so prepping for Wisconsin, a good football team."

Altmyer makes his eighth start for Illinois (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) against Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

It will be his first homecoming game at the school.

Altmyer has relied on a veteran group of wide receivers. Isaiah Williams and Pat Bryant rank first and 16th, respectively, in the Big Ten in catches.

Washington has been solid, too, just behind Bryant in the number of grabs.

"Those three have been there and done that," Altmyer said. "It started as soon as I got here in January, working so hard on the weekends and throughout the week. In spring, summer and fall camp, we've developed such a chemistry. Their confidence gives me confidence, too."