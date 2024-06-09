Bob 1, McJesus 0: Florida Panthers shut out Edmonton, McDavid in Stanley Cup Final Game 1 | Opinion

The Stanley Cup itself was slid slowly and ceremoniously to center ice before Game 1 atop a black-draped table, handled with care by two league officials wearing white gloves. It is the prize that NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, in the house Saturday night, called “the most storied trophy in all of sports.”

Florida Panthers fans broke into a “We want the Cup!” chant.

Then their team brought them one step closer to owning it.

The final score was 3-0 on goals by Carter Verhaeghe, Evan Rodrgues and a late empty nettger by Eetu Luostarinen.

But here is ther real score of Game 1 and the Stanley Cup Final thus far:

Bob 1, McJesus 0.

The horn blasted only two times. The “Bob-by!” chants for goaltender Sergei Bobrvosky seemingly never stopped.

It’s why that rats were on the ice at the end.

Bobrovsky not only shut out the Oilers to open this Final. He shut out Connor McDavid, the Edmonton superstar whom some call McJesus, some call The Chosen One, and everybody calls the best player in hockey. And he is. The McJesus and Next Gretzky stuff seems a bit much for a player in his ninth season finally in his first Stanley Cup. But I don’t wanna repeat myself.

The point of this game is that Bobrovsky was better than the best player in the world.

Edmonth had three power plays and Florida killed them all -- Bob the backbone of it.

Bob stopped alll 34 Edmonth shots -- and many of those were of the point-blank, how’d-he-stop-that variety. The kind that make the “Bob-by” chants bloom in a bed of euphoria.

Question of the week to the Panthers: How do you slow down McDavid?

Stock answer: “You don’t,” as Aaron Ekblad put it.

Except when optimum-Bob shows up.

Edmonton had more dangerous offensive chances Saturday night and plainly would have won if not for Bobrovsky.

The night that began the Stanley Cup Final marked only the fifth Final home game in the franchise’s 30-season history. The occasion and the opening win both were momentous.

Game 1 results matter a lot. In NHL playoff history teams up 1-0 with a win at home win the series 74.9 percent of the time. Of course the pressure on both teams does not let up entering Game 2 back in Sunrise on Monday night.

An Edmonton win for a split would send the Oilers on that long flight home feeling momentum, feeling good.

Another Fllorida win would have thr Cats halfway to that silver chalice.

Florida seemed a bit unsettled at the outset but made that vibe disappear with Verhaeghe’s wrist-shot goal in close to make it 1-0 just 3:59 in. It was textbook interplay by the first-line forwards, Sam Reinhart to Aleksander Barkov, then Barlky with the perfect feed to Verhaeghe.

Both teams made nothing of an early power-play chance. Edmonton’s was its club-record 29th consecutive penalty kill.

Ominously, the Panthers managed only four shots on goal in the opening period, to the Oilers’ 13. The solution was Bobrovsky making three 1-on-1 stops that brought out the “Bob-by!” chants. Bob denied Edmonton mega-star McDaviod point-blank, did the same against a charge by Adam Henrique, then stopped Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the power play.

Panthers made it 2-0 on a Rodrigues goal only 2:16 into the second period. A Sam Bennett pass from behind the net eluded defenseman Darnell Nurse to find Rodrigues uncovered for a snap shot that plain beat goalie Stuart Skinner.

Bobrovsky’s clear advantage over he opposing goalie has not seemed bigger this whole postseason than right now.

Edmonton continued to pressure in close, but Bobrovsky had the answers.

So many intriguing elements to this Final matchup:

Some starved fans are going to be happy for the first time in a long time. Canada might celebrate its first Stanley Cup win since 1993. That’s if Edmonton raises its first up since 1990. Or, Florida may play spoiler and continue our northern neighbors’ misery by winning the first NHL championship in the Panthers’ 30-season history.

In keeping with that story line, the unlikely state of Florida has a team in the Final for a fifth straight year -- something no other U.S. state or Canadian province has ever done. That’s right: For now, the state of record heat owns the sport that plays on ice.

An Edmonton triumph would mean McDavid, consensus best player in hockey, would finally add the missing Stanley Cup to his otherwise impeccable resume’.

A Florida triumph would do the same for coach Paul Maurice. He is fourth in all-time NHL coaching victories across 26 seasons -- but has yet to lift the Stanley Cup, falling in the Final 2002 with Carolina and last season with the Cats.

“I need to win one,” the 57-year-old hockey lifer said bluntly this week, an admission that surprised me. “It’s not gonna change my life that’s not related to hockey. But I’m 30 years into this thing. Yeah, I’d really like to win one.”

His players adore Maurice and know that.

“We definitely want to get it for him,” said Matthew Tkachuk.

This matchup also happens to mars the greatest distance between two competing teams, their home arenas 2,543 miles apart, or a near-8-hour flight. The prevoous Final distance record was when Vancouver and Boston met in 2011.

“We spend a lot of time on that plane,” said McDavid. “We’re one of the most traveled teams in the league, so it’s only fitting that we’re going to play in the furthest Stanley Cup Final of all time.”

This Final found the Panthers coming in, and finds them coming out of Game 1, full of confidence thay are not afraid to show or say aloud.

“We expected ourselves to be here right now,” said captain Aleksander Barkov. “Now we gonna take that next step.”