Boaters Get Breathtaking View of Humpback Whales Feeding Off Provincetown Coast

Lucky whale watchers had a front-row seat to a humpback whale pod’s feeding time while out on the water off Provincetown, Massachusetts, on September 13.

Photographer Ken Grille was on board a Hyannis Whale Watcher cruise in Cape Cod Bay when he and his fellow boaters were treated to a fantastic close-up display.

Stunning footage shot by Grille shows the majestic marine creatures swimming right up next to the boat as spectators watch on in delight.

“Todays whale watch with Hyannis Whale Watcher Cruises was over the top beyond incredible! 100+ Humpback Whales,” Grille wrote in a Facebook post. “MULTIPLE groups of over 20 feeding! Even a few breaches. I think I need to go back tomorrow before this stormy weekend breaks them all up.”

He added: “FYI the boat does not have propellers and sits stationary while the whales come around it.” Credit: Ken Grille via Storyful

Video Transcript

- Maybe. [INAUDIBLE] oh.

- That's the sport. Goofing around, but this is going to be nuts.

- They're just showing out.

[CROWD CHATTER]

- He's over here looking at you.

- If you ever wondered what the inside of a whale's mouth looks like, now you know. You can see the loose folds of skin.

- Oh, my goodness.

[WHALE BREATHING]

- Whoa.

- Yeah, Discovery Channel, eat your heart out.

[LAUGHTER]

Nothing like that.

- Oh, look. There's more coming up. Or they're going down under something.

[BIRDS SHRIEKING]

- Now, they're all racing to this whale that's feeding over here at one-- these whales are not beyond stealing from one another.

[BIRDS SHRIEKING]

- Oh, my goodness.

- So you can see the birds are all racing in. They're hoping for a few leftovers that they can get in on. And the question always becomes, do the whales eat the birds? And the answer is no, but they'll use them for picnics.

[LAUGHTER]