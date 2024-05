The boat ramp and the waters of Cullaby Lake will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 15 and June 16 for the Columbia Outboard Racing Association’s annual Sherri Hathaway Memorial Regatta races.

The park will be open for picnicking and other activities and the races are free for the public to view from the park. However, there is a $5 day-use parking fee for the county park entry.