From Boat Chases to Helicopter Adventures: This James Bond Travel Experience Puts You Inside Your Own 007 Flick

This is a Bond experience—a James Bond experience. Cue the 007 theme music.

Tied to the much-anticipated release of No Time to Die, the 25th installment of the Bond movie franchise, a travel operator is offering a once-in-a-lifetime package that pulls out all the stops.

“We have never before offered one trip with such exclusivity, high-end accommodations and activities,” Lindsay Boyd, the owner of Tamandare Travel and Uber Alles Travel, who are putting on the extravagant vacation, tells Robb Report.

Available for up to 50 guests, and taking place over set dates this fall, the $80,000 per person trip features a private jet journey to multiple locations, including London, Edinburgh, Stojfjord, Milan and Lake Como. But what’s most notable is that the 21-day itinerary is jam-packed with adventures and never-before-offered exclusives. Which means that on one night you’ll be dining at the top of the Tower of London while “guarding” the Crown Jewels, and then on another day, you’ll be reenacting a Bond fight scene that ends with a helicopter extraction and boat chase through the fiords.

“We’re going to be at this farm in Norway, where we have hired two Norwegian special forces guys,” explains Boyd about one of the staged action activities. “We’re then going to split the group into two teams and give everybody paintball guns. And on the other side of the field is going to be a helicopter waiting to extract those who make it there first. The helicopter will then take you up into an area where they filmed a famous Bond car chase, and then guests will then get into cars to chase ‘Bond’ or the ‘bad guy’ up over the hill—then they will meet up with the special forces guys and jump into their own rip boats to continue the chase up through a fiord. It all ends at the hotel you’ll be staying in for the night.”

Boyd and his team have hired a film crew to capture the entire trip for posterity, and also have some other fun tricks up their sleeves. While in Scotland, for example, the group will dress in kilts for a formal dinner at Robert the Bruce’s estate, then enjoy the opportunity to have their own kilts made; a day of golf on the Old Course at St. Andrews will follow. Meanwhile, in Italy, the group will have a meal on a bridge that was featured in one of the 007 movies, while a stuntman recreates the sequence in which Bond jumps off the side of the bridge and holds on to a rope—making for what will surely be one thrilling dinner theater experience.

The package begins with tickets to the premiere of No Time to Die in London on September 30 (and, potentially, exclusive access to the star-riddled after-party). After getting a sneak-peek of the movie, the group will be whisked away via private jet (either an Airbus A320 or a Boeing BBJ 737) to destinations throughout Europe.

Along the way, they will dine at Michelin-starred restaurants, drive luxury cars and stay at five-star hotels like Rosewood London, Gleneagles, the Britannia Hotel, and Palazzo Parigi. Option add-ons include personal Bond makeovers with celebrity stylist Maureen Vivian, driving experiences with Land Rover and Aston Martin, a zipline ride through the Dolomites and a helicopter trip out to the Macallan Distillery.

Available for up to 50 Bond fanatics, the three-week trip will take place from September 26 to October 17, at a starting cost of $80,000 per person. Find details (and a video preview of the trip) on the initial trip form, or contact Lindsay Boyd at lindsay@uberallestravel.com or (630) 506-7963 for more information.

