Boahen scores 21 to lift UIC past Olivet Nazarene 75-72

CHICAGO (AP) -- Godwin Boahen had 21 points, including the go-ahead three-point play with 2.6 seconds remaining, as Illinois-Chicago held off Olivet Nazarene 75-72 on Tuesday night.

Michael Diggins had 11 points and five assists for Illinois-Chicago. Jacob Wiley added 11 points and seven rebounds. Jamie Ahale had 10 points.

UIC ended the first half on a 7-0 run to take a 40-27 lead.

Nic Reed had 22 points for the Tigers. Dane Schlafley added 13 points and six rebounds. Alex Gross had 11 points and four blocks.

Illinois-Chicago plays Memphis on the road on Friday.

