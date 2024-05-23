Bo Svensson appointed Union Berlin coach

Then Mainz Coach Bo Svensson gestures on the touchline during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and FSV Mainz 05 at Vonovia Ruhrstadion. Former Mainz boss Bo Svensson is to be unveiled as Union Berlin coach this week, Sky TV reported on Thursday. David Inderlied/dpa

Former Mainz boss Bo Svensson has been appointed Union Berlin coach, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Denmark's Svensson succeeds Nenad Bjelica who had to go in early May, and caretaker Marco Grote. Union gave no details such as the length of Svensson's contract.

The club said the decision was reached in close cooperation with incoming new professional football managing director Horst Heldt, and his predecessor Oliver Ruhnert.

"We have decided for a fresh sporting start in summer and are convinced that Bo Svensson is a coach who fits well into our club," Union president Dirk Zingler said in a statement.

Svensson said: "The unity Union radiate, the unity between the team, fans, staff and club management, is a very important factor. I'm looking forward to the road ahead and will do everything I can to ensure that we have a successful season."

Union avoided a Bundesliga relegation/promotion play-off tie on the final matchday Saturday with a last-minute 2-1 victory against Freiburg, after finishing fourth the previous season.

Svensson coached Mainz from 2021 until last November and has been a top candidate for Union since club icon Urs Fischer was dismissed in autumn.