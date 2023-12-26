Bo Ryan is officially on the Basketball Hall of Fame ballot

Legendary Wisconsin basketball coach Bo Ryan is officially on the ballot for the Basketball Hall of Fame. The resume is stacked for a Badger legend and Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame inductee.

As a head coach at Wisconsin, Ryan led the Badgers to a 364-130 mark, including a pair of memorable Final Four appearances and a national championship game appearance. He won seven Big Ten championships as the head coach of Wisconsin basketball.

Ryan had Wisconsin fans numb to NCAA Tournament appearances, as it just felt like a given year in and year out. The Badgers went to 14 straight NCAA Tournaments under Bo Ryan. Here is more on the legendary Hall of Fame resume:

Bo Ryan is on the ballot for the @Hoophall Hall of Fame 👏 The resume speaks for itself Bo deserves this hall of fame call • 747-233 (.762) | 364-130 (.737) at UW

• 14 straight NCAA tournaments

• 2 Final Four appearances

• 7 Big Ten championshipshttps://t.co/Sk7c2UmZR9 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire