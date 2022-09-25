Bo Nix's top moments from No. 15 Oregon's comeback win at Washington State

Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Networks' Anne Marie Anderson and Holly McPeak recap USC women's volleyball 3-1 win over UCLA on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Pauley Pavilion. The Trojans improve to 9-3 overall and 1-0 in Pac-12 play, while the Bruins drop to 6-4 overall and 0-1 in conference.