Associated Press

Once Oregon shook off a sluggish start, there was no stopping the Ducks' high-powered offense. Bo Nix threw three touchdown passes and ran for three more scores to lead No. 8 Oregon to a 42-24 victory over California on Saturday for its seventh straight win. “It’s nice when you don’t perform your best, you miss a few opportunities in the red zone, and you still do what we did on offense," Nix said.