Bo Nix's best plays from 4-touchdown outburst vs. No. 19 Colorado

Pac-12 Network

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix completed 28 of 33 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns in the No. 10 Ducks' 42-6 win over No. 19 Colorado. Nix also ran for an 11-yard touchdown just before the end of the first half.