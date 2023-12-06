Bo Nix wins the 2023 Campbell Trophy for nations’ best scholar-athlete

One thing that Dan Lanning has made a point of during his time at Oregon is making sure that the players who are on his team not only are great players, but great men, as well. It’s not something that is unique to Lanning, but we’ve seen him emphasize it a ton over the past couple of years.

There may be no person who better exemplifies that characteristic than Bo Nix. The Ducks’ quarterback was honored on Tuesday night as the winner of the William V. Campbell Trophy, awarded to the college football player with the best combination of academics, leadership and on-field performance

The Campbell Award was last won by an Oregon Duck in 2019 when Justin Herbert took home the trophy.

An all-encompassing honor. Bo Nix is the recipient of the 2023 William V. Campbell Trophy – awarded to the college football player with the best combination of academics, leadership and on-field performance. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/pRX4h948f3 — GoDucks (@GoDucks) December 6, 2023

Nix is up for several awards this year, including the Heisman Trophy, which will be awarded on Saturday night in New York City.

