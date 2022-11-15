How Bo Nix’s Week 11 stats compare to other Heisman Trophy contenders

After the Oregon Ducks lost their second game of the year on Saturday, this time to the Washington Huskies in brutal fashion at Autzen Stadium, it seems likely that quarterback Bo Nix isn’t going to be getting the same Heisman Trophy buzz that he has in recent weeks.

The award generally goes to one of the best players — typically the quarterback — of one of the College Football Playoff teams at the end of the year. With Oregon now out of the CFP race, it stands to reason that Nix will no longer be in that conversation for the prestigious award each and every week.

That’s not for a lack of putting up numbers that are worthy of consideration, though. We want to make sure to try and keep everyone honest as the season comes to an end, keeping tabs of the numbers that Nix puts up and comparing them to other Heisman contenders. Here’s how he fared this past week:

Hendon Hooker — Tennessee Volunteers

Week 11 Result: 66-24 Win vs. Missouri

Week 11 Stats: 25-for-35, 355 yards, 3 TD // 8 rushes, 50 yards, 1 TD

C.J. Stroud — Ohio State Buckeyes

Week 11 Result: 56-14 Win vs. Indiana

Week 11 Stats: 17-for-28, 297 yards, 5 TD

Bryce Young — Alabama Crimson Tide

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 30-24 Win vs. Ole Miss

Week 11 Stats: 21-for-33, 209 yards, 3 TD

Blake Corum — Michigan Wolverines

Week 11 Result: 34-3 Win vs. Nebraska

Week 11 Stats: 28 rushes, 162 yards, 1 TD

Bo Nix — Oregon Ducks

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Week 11 Result: 37-34 Loss vs. Washington

Week 11 Stats: 19-for-28, 279 yards, 2 TD // 10 rushes, 55 yards, 1 TD

Drake Maye — North Carolina Tar Heels

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 36-34 Win vs. Wake Forest

Week 11 Stats: 31-for-49, 448 yards, 3 TD // 19 rushes, 71 yards, 1 TD

Max Duggan — TCU Horned Frogs

aymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 17-10 Win vs. Texas

Week 11 Stats: 19-for-29, 124 yards, 1 TD

Caleb Williams — USC Trojans

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 55-17 Win vs. Colorado

Week 11 Stats: 14-for-26, 268 yards, 3 TD

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire