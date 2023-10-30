Bo Nix, Tysheem Johnson named as the Pac-12 Players of the Week

For just the second time all season, one school was able to win the Pac-12 Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week at the same time as Oregon’s Bo Nix and Tysheem Johnson were so honored.

It happened in the opening week when Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter both won the award.

Nix and Johnson led the Ducks to the 35-6 road win over Utah. Nix was 24-of-31 passing for 248 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another score. Johnson intercepted two passes as he led a defense that held Utah out of the end zone for the first time since 2018.

Nix is the first player to win this award multiple times this season and he also won three times last season. His fifth Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week award matches him with Marcus Mariota for the most by any Oregon player.

Punter Ross James was nominated for the special teams award by averaging 50 yards in his five punts and center Jackson Powers-Johnson was also nominated for offensive lineman of the week.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire