Bo Nix tries to make Heisman statement vs Caleb Williams and USC

The Oregon Ducks and quarterback Bo Nix will have a chance to bolster their resume when they host USC for a marquee showdown at Autzen Stadium this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. Eastern time. The game will air on Fox.

Nix has surged in the latest Heisman Trophy rankings amid a run of outstanding games for the Oregon Ducks. Now, he and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. are viewed as the two favorites to win the coveted award.

Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and Florida State’s Jordan Travis are third and fourth with LSU’s Jayden Daniels coming in at fifth.

On the season, Nix has 2,723 yards through the air, 25 passing touchdowns, five rushing touchdowns on 510 rush yards, and a nation-leading 78.1% completion rate. Nix has Oregon in the College Football Playoff hunt. He individually ranks third nationally in total QBR.

While I believe USC’s defense will be inspired after the firing of Alex Grinch and play better football than what we have seen in previous weeks, I still expect Bo Nix to have a great game in Autzen and lead Oregon to a very close victory over the Trojans, 38-35.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire