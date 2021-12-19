Bo Nix will transfer to play for the Oregon Ducks

In this article:

The former Auburn quarterback has made his decision.

Bo Nix, after entering the transfer portal, has announced that he will play football for the Oregon Ducks.

Nix’s first start of his college career was against the Oregon Ducks where he threw a game-winning pass to Seth Williams in the closing seconds.

The former Tiger will have two years left of eligibility.

Nix will join new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.

Lanning knows Nix due to being the former defensive coordinator at Georgia.

Nix entered the transfer portal with a “do not contact” tag.

