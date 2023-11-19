Bo Nix tied at top of Heisman Trophy betting odds; Michael Penix falls to 3rd place
Over the next couple of weeks, a major debate is going to be had when it comes to the race for the Heisman Trophy: How important is winning games when determining who gets the award?
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix is considered the leading candidate according to most people that you would talk to. His stats are elite, and his team is 10-1 with a really solid chance to make it to the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels is putting up stats that are slightly better than Nix, though his team has three losses and no opportunity to play for the SEC Championship Game, let alone a CFP spot.
So how important should winning be when factoring all of that out?
It’s a solid question and one that I’ve done a lot of research on over the weekend. I will have a column come out regarding that topic early this week, specifically looking at Nix and Daniels. Until then, though, here’s a look at the updated Heisman Trophy betting odds, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:
Oregon QB Bo Nix (+120)
Previous Odds: -115
Week 11 Stats: 24-for-29, 404 yards, 6 TDs
2023 Stats: 282-for-361, 3,539 yards, 35 TDs, 2 INTs, 5 rushing TDs
LSU QB Jayden Daniels (+120)
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: +700
Week 11 Stats: 25-for-30, 413 yards, 6 TDs, 10 rushes, 96 yards, 2 TDs
2023 Stats: 220-for-303, 3,577 yards, 36 TDs, 4 INTs, 10 rushing TDs
Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. (+500)
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: +260
Week 11 Stats: 13-for-28, 161 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT
2023 Stats: 262-for-394, 3,695 yards, 30 TDs, 7 INTs
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (+3300)
Previous Odds: +500
Week 11 Stats: 3 catches, 30 yards, 1 TD
2023 Stats: 62 catches, 1,093 yards, 13 TDs
Georgia QB Carson Beck (+4000)
Previous Odds: +3300
Week 11 Stats: 24-for-30, 298 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT
2023 Stats: 255-for-350, 3,022 yards, 21 TDs, 5 INTs
Alabama QB Jalen Milroe (+15000)
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: +5000
Week 11 Stats: 13-for-16, 197 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT
2023 Stats: 142-for-214, 2,267 yards, 19 TDs, 6 INTs
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy (+25000)
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: +10000
Week 11 Stats: 12-for-23, 141 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT
2023 Stats: 175-for-237, 2,335 yards, 18 TDs, 4 INTs
Ohio State QB Kyle McCord (+25000)
Previous Odds: +25000
Week 11 Stats: 20-for-30, 212 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT
2023 Stats: 211-for-318, 2,899 yards, 22 TDs, 4 INTs
Michigan RB Blake Corum (+25000)
Previous Odds: N/A
Week 11 Stats: 28 rushes, 94 yards, 2 TDs
2023 Stats: 180 rushes, 888 yards, 20 TDs
LSU WR Malik Nabers (+25000)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: +25000
Week 11 Stats: 8 catches, 140 yards, 2 TDs
2023 Stats: 80 catches, 1,424 yards, 12 TDs
Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II (+25000)
Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: +25000
Week 11 Stats: 25 rushes, 164 yards, 3 TDs
2023 Stats: 211 rushes, 1,414 yards, 15 TDs