Bo Nix tied at top of Heisman Trophy betting odds; Michael Penix falls to 3rd place

Over the next couple of weeks, a major debate is going to be had when it comes to the race for the Heisman Trophy: How important is winning games when determining who gets the award?

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix is considered the leading candidate according to most people that you would talk to. His stats are elite, and his team is 10-1 with a really solid chance to make it to the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels is putting up stats that are slightly better than Nix, though his team has three losses and no opportunity to play for the SEC Championship Game, let alone a CFP spot.

So how important should winning be when factoring all of that out?

It’s a solid question and one that I’ve done a lot of research on over the weekend. I will have a column come out regarding that topic early this week, specifically looking at Nix and Daniels. Until then, though, here’s a look at the updated Heisman Trophy betting odds, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:

Oregon QB Bo Nix (+120)

Previous Odds: -115

Week 11 Stats: 24-for-29, 404 yards, 6 TDs

2023 Stats: 282-for-361, 3,539 yards, 35 TDs, 2 INTs, 5 rushing TDs

LSU QB Jayden Daniels (+120)

Previous Odds: +700

Week 11 Stats: 25-for-30, 413 yards, 6 TDs, 10 rushes, 96 yards, 2 TDs

2023 Stats: 220-for-303, 3,577 yards, 36 TDs, 4 INTs, 10 rushing TDs

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. (+500)

Previous Odds: +260

Week 11 Stats: 13-for-28, 161 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT

2023 Stats: 262-for-394, 3,695 yards, 30 TDs, 7 INTs

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (+3300)

Previous Odds: +500

Week 11 Stats: 3 catches, 30 yards, 1 TD

2023 Stats: 62 catches, 1,093 yards, 13 TDs

Georgia QB Carson Beck (+4000)

Previous Odds: +3300

Week 11 Stats: 24-for-30, 298 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT

2023 Stats: 255-for-350, 3,022 yards, 21 TDs, 5 INTs

Previous Odds: +5000

Week 11 Stats: 13-for-16, 197 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT

2023 Stats: 142-for-214, 2,267 yards, 19 TDs, 6 INTs

Previous Odds: +10000

Week 11 Stats: 12-for-23, 141 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

2023 Stats: 175-for-237, 2,335 yards, 18 TDs, 4 INTs

Ohio State QB Kyle McCord (+25000)

Previous Odds: +25000

Week 11 Stats: 20-for-30, 212 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT

2023 Stats: 211-for-318, 2,899 yards, 22 TDs, 4 INTs

Michigan RB Blake Corum (+25000)

Previous Odds: N/A

Week 11 Stats: 28 rushes, 94 yards, 2 TDs

2023 Stats: 180 rushes, 888 yards, 20 TDs

LSU WR Malik Nabers (+25000)

Previous Odds: +25000

Week 11 Stats: 8 catches, 140 yards, 2 TDs

2023 Stats: 80 catches, 1,424 yards, 12 TDs

Previous Odds: +25000

Week 11 Stats: 25 rushes, 164 yards, 3 TDs

2023 Stats: 211 rushes, 1,414 yards, 15 TDs

