Bo Nix throws for season-high 412 yards, tosses 4 TDs in No. 6 Oregon’s win vs. USC

Pac-12 Network

Bo Nix completed 23-of-31 pass attempts for 412 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-27 victory for No. 6 Oregon football over USC on Saturday, Nov. 11 in Eugene. Nix's 412 passing yards are a season-high for the senior quarterback.