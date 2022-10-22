Bo Nix throws for 5 touchdowns as No. 10 Oregon routs No. 9 UCLA to take first place
Bo Nix threw for 283 yards and five touchdowns as No. 10 Oregon rolled No. 9 UCLA 45-30 at Autzen Stadium.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Even without Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland can still strike quickly. Roman Hemby ran for 179 yards and three touchdowns, including a sensational 75-yard sprint with 3:22 remaining that gave the Terrapins a 31-24 victory over Northwestern on Saturday. The Terps (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) overcame the absence of Tagovailoa, the standout quarterback who aggravated a knee sprain last weekend.
Here's how things are trending after Saturday night's huge upset.
Oregon emerged as the Pac-12 favorite with a near-flawless performance against No. 10 UCLA.
UCLA vs Oregon game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 8 game on Saturday, October 22
The win puts the Tigers atop the SEC West, and they control their destiny in the division race.
The No. 10 Ducks have won five straight going into their game against the No. 9 Bruins. Here are three keys to the game for Oregon.
Texas A&M will be without multiple starters on offense and defense against South Carolina
UCLA is a 6-point underdog at Oregon on Saturday.
Oregon QB Bo Nix is playing like a legitimate Heisman candidate and the Ducks look like a College Football Playoff contender.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Iowa's top-10 defense could only do so much. Once Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud found his rhythm in the second half Saturday, the Hawkeyes couldn't keep a lid on one of the flashiest offenses in the nation. Stroud threw second-half touchdowns to four different receivers, and the second-ranked Buckeyes capitalized on six Iowa turnovers in a 54-10 thumping.
Big-time visit incoming for Dan Lanning and the Ducks.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' dynamism has bamboozled defenses in back-to-back games. Daniels ran for three touchdowns and passed for two scores, and LSU roared back from an early two-touchdown deficit to hand No. 7 Mississippi its first loss this season, 45-20 on Saturday. The performance gave Daniels the LSU record for touchdowns rushing in a season by a quarterback with nine.
In an ugly showing from West Virginia in which quarterback JT Daniels threw a career high three interceptions, Texas Tech dominated the Mountaineers from the get-go, setting back a confident WVU team who had just come off of a big win at home. WVU had key players in CJ Donaldson and Charles Woods return from injury this week, but even their presence wasn't enough to boost the Mountaineers, giving the Red Raiders their fourth consecutive win against West Virginia. A 29 yard completion to Xavier White on the first play of the game kicked things off for the Texas Tech offense.
The Social Security Administration recently announced that Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% COLA for 2023. But if the rate of inflation continues to increase, you may find that the extra money in your Social Security checks goes directly to essential bills, leaving you with little to nothing left over for other things, like leisure spending or, more importantly, savings.
“DJ’s our quarterback. There ain’t no question about that.”
Joshua Karty made five field goals as Stanford staved off Arizona State 15-14 in dramatic fashion to secure its first Pac-12 win of the 2022 season.
Carlos Sainz outpaced team-mate Charles Leclerc to take pole position as Ferrari dominated Saturday's tense qualifying for Sunday's United States Grand Prix.
F1 returns this weekend with the front end of a North American doubleheader in Austin, Texas and the United States Grand Prix.
The person was arrested by troopers.
Big Tech's adoption of remote work has cost many Silicon Valley janitors, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, and security guards their in-person jobs.