Bo Nix throws for 5 touchdowns as No. 10 Oregon routs No. 9 UCLA to take first place

In an ugly showing from West Virginia in which quarterback JT Daniels threw a career high three interceptions, Texas Tech dominated the Mountaineers from the get-go, setting back a confident WVU team who had just come off of a big win at home. WVU had key players in CJ Donaldson and Charles Woods return from injury this week, but even their presence wasn't enough to boost the Mountaineers, giving the Red Raiders their fourth consecutive win against West Virginia. A 29 yard completion to Xavier White on the first play of the game kicked things off for the Texas Tech offense.