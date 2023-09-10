Bo Nix throws for 359 yards, 2 touchdowns in comeback win at Texas Tech
Ducks quarterback Bo Nix threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns as No. 13 Oregon beat Texas Tech, 38-30, in Lubbock on Sept. 9, 2023.
Ducks quarterback Bo Nix threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns as No. 13 Oregon beat Texas Tech, 38-30, in Lubbock on Sept. 9, 2023.
"I'm not guessing he's gonna have his Thanksgiving dinner with us the night before that game."
It’s a weekend where several ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents, so there will be plenty of upset possibilities.
Since Quinn Ewers didn't have possession of the snap, any player on Texas' team could advance the fumble.
Alabama can attest: Texas is, most definitely, back.
Mario Cristobal is hoping to turn the tide in his second season as the head coach at Miami, and he’s off to an excellent start.
Two teams ranked in the top five of the preseason AP Top 25 already have a loss.
Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Alabama game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
Hollins' score came as Virginia honored Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry before the game.
Deion Sanders’ second game as Colorado head coach looked a lot different than the first, but the end result was the same — a win.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Gauff takes on her first US Open final.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Every quarterback on the roster got at least one play.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
In an effort to preserve the Pac-12, OSU and WSU filed a lawsuit against the conference. The way forward, though, is riddled with problems.
The 2023 US Open final will be a 2021 rematch.
Most of the money bet on the game is on Colorado to cover as 3-point favorites.
Higgins said he has "no clue" where his contract extension negotiations stand.
Plenty of people watched the Chiefs open the season with a loss.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he still has "trust" in the wideout, but fans took a more critical approach.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory in Week 1.