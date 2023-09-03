Bo Nix throws for 3 touchdowns in Oregon’s win vs. Portland State

In his first career start Penn State QB Drew Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
Baylor was a 27.5-point favorite entering the game.
Follow us all day for updates on the Week 1 Saturday college football action.
Ohio State had an up-and-down performance on offense to open the 2023 season.
Andy Reid got a play from a janitor, so why can't the Lions get one from a ref?
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog Saturday.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
Aaron Rodgers quipped that Randall Cobb would lose all his preseason money as a result of the hit.
Deion Sanders was tired of hearing that Colorado wasn't going to be good, and he let his haters have it after his team's win over No. 17 TCU.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
How to watch UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac, plus fight card details and start times.
Hollins was one of two people wounded in the on-campus shooting that killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
The Mountain West looks to be the likeliest option for both schools after Cal and Stanford left for the ACC on Friday.
It's hard to stay focused when you're deep into fantasy football drafts. Jorge Martin reveals his favorite late-round targets.
It's a chance for Tennessee State, coached by Eddie George, to play on the national stage, a place not many HBCU football teams get to inhabit.
The ACC's expansion saga finally comes to a close with the addition of Stanford, Cal and SMU. Here's an inside look at how it all went down.
The Angels even failed at surrendering this season.
Dalton Del Don reveals receivers he's thinks are overrated this fantasy football draft season.