Bo Nix surpasses Mac Jones' completion percentage record, sets more marks for Oregon football

Bo Nix left college football in style.

The former Auburn Tiger had a big sendoff for Oregon, absolutely decimating the Liberty defense in the Fiesta Bowl on Monday. Nix, who finished third in Heisman Trophy voting this season, completed 28 of 35 passes for 363 yards and five touchdowns en route to a 45-6 win over the Flames.

By doing so, Nix broke a few college football records: He finished as the FBS leader in single-season completion percentage, having connected on 77.45% of his passes. That surpasses Alabama's Mac Jones' mark of 77.36% in 2020.

Nix also became the first player in college football history to account for more than 55 touchdowns at two programs. Nix accounted for 57 touchdowns for Auburn and a whopping 90 for Oregon.

Best single-season completion percentage, all time

Nix set the mark for the best single-season completion percentage by mere decimals. He completed 364 of 470 passes to get to 77.45% on the year, surpassing Jones' previous mark in the Crimson Tide's national championship season.

Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, who plays in the Rose Bowl Monday, is in sixth place with his 2023 season. McCarthy is sitting at 74.21% before the Wolverines play Alabama.

Nix was prolific throughout his college career, and although things really took off in Oregon, he was also putting up volume stats at Auburn. The efficiency jump is, however, notable. Nix's best completion percentage with the Tigers came in 2021, when he completed 61% of his passes the season before transferring.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Bo Nix passes Mac Jones' completion percentage record in Oregon win