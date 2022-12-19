Bo Nix spurns NFL, will play one more season at Oregon

It appears that Bo Nix is focused on having fun one more time in 2023.

Nix, a former three-year starting quarterback at Auburn, announced Sunday that he plans to return to Oregon for his final season of eligibility.

The change of scenery was good for Nix, as he reunited with former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham in Eugene. He would set career-bests in passing yards with 3,389, passing touchdowns with 27, rushing yards with 504, and rushing touchdowns with 14.

The decision to return to Oregon will boost his chances of winning the Heisman Trophy, as he was considered a front-runner during a brief period in 2022. He will also have another opportunity to lead the Ducks to the College Football Playoff. Oregon was on the cusp of earning a spot in the top four before two November losses to Washington and rival Oregon State derailed their chances.

Nix has elected to use the free season of eligibility that he and so many other athletes received due to the COVID-ridden season in 2020. In four full seasons as a starting quarterback, Nix has passed for 10,640 yards and 66 touchdowns, while adding 1,373 yards of rushing and 32 scores.

