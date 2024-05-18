Bo Nix: Sean Payton has built a pedigree, when he talks you listen

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix knows head coach Sean Payton's track record of developing winning offenses, and he knows he was drafted to continue that legacy.

"[Payton] has built a pedigree; when he talks, you listen,'' Nix said, via ESPN. "It can be a lot; I think I'm being taught really well. [They're] doing a good job of narrowing everything down, making it simple so I can just get up there and process and play fast.''

Also sharing his experience with Nix is retired quarterback Philip Rivers, who like Nix is an Alabama native and has worked with Nix this offseason.

"He has a lot of knowledge, a lot more than I have,'' Nix said of Rivers. "Just his willingness was impressive; he didn't have to do that.''

Nix is soaking up all the knowledge he can, as he embarks on an NFL career with a franchise that hasn't found a consistent quarterback since Peyton Manning retired, but hopes to have drafted a winner in the first round this year.