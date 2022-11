Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns, rushed for a pair and even caught another one for a five-touchdown performance. No. 8 Oregon football even got scores from offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. and linebacker Noah Sewell. The Ducks stayed perfect in conference and improved to 8-1 overall this season. Following the 49-10 loss, Colorado falls to 1-8 and 1-5 in Pac-12 play.