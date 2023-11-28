Bo Nix runs away from Penix with the Pac-12 QB rankings title

USC’s Caleb Williams won the PFF.com Pac-12 quarterback rankings a year ago and turned that into a Heisman Trophy. Now Oregon’s Bo Nix is attempting to make it a repeat performance in the last year of the Conference of Champions.

The Trojans’ lackluster second half cost Williams games and his ranking kept going down, but the same couldn’t be said for Nix or Washington’s Michael Penix. They proved week in and week out that they were the top two quarterbacks in the Pac-12 and both should earn a trip to New York for the Heisman ceremonies.

As it should be, Nix and Penix will face each other on Friday for the last Pac-12 championship with the winner most likely claiming the Heisman.

Besides the QBs out of the Northwest, the Pac-12 had its share of great quarterback play all season long. Here’s the final rankings for the 2023 season.

Bo Nix - Oregon Ducks

PFF Grade: 93.0

2023 stats: 315-of-401 (79 percent), 3,906 yards (325.5 ypg), 37 TD, 2 INT

Last week: Nix might have won the Heisman with his 33-of-40 passing performance for 367 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-7 win over the Beavers. The Oregon signal-caller might have had his “Heisman Moment” with a touchdown throw that was across the body pass to Troy Franklin to cap off a 40-second drive to end the first half.

Michael Penix, Jr. - Washington Huskies

PFF Grade: 90.8

2023 stats: 280-of-427 (66 percent), 3,899 yards (325 ypg), 32 TD, 8 INT

Last week: Penix wasn’t quite himself in the Apple Cup, but he did just enough to complete the Huskies’ perfect 12-0 regular season with the 24-21 win over the Cougars. In his Husky Stadium finale, Penix was 18-of-33 for 204 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Caleb Williams - USC Trojans

PFF Grade: 90.3

2023 stats: 266-of-388 (69 percent), 3,633 yards (303 ypg), 30 TD, 5 INT

Last week: USC did not play and awaits their bowl game. Williams has yet to say whether he will participate in the bowl or sit it out and prepare for the NFL draft.

Shedeur Sanders - Colorado Buffaloes

PFF Grade: 88.7

2023 stats: 298-of-430 (69 percent), 3,230 yards (294 ypg), 27 TD, 3 INT

Last week: Sanders sat out the season finale due to injury. Given the fact he was sacked over 50 times and hit countless others, it’s a miracle he only missed this game. It’s scary to think what Sanders’ stats would be if he was playing behind a good offensive line. If the Buffaloes can shore that up in 2024, the sky’s the limit for Deion’s son.

DJ Uiagalelei - Oregon State Beavers

PFF Grade: 86.3

2023 stats: 180-of-315 (57 percent), 2,638 yards (220 ypg), 21 TD, 7 INT

Last week: Against the best defense in the conference, Uiagalelei had a tough time getting into rhythm and as a result, the Beaver offense had it’s worst game of the season. DJU was 19-of-35 passing for 220 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Noah Fifita - Arizona Wildcats

PFF Grade: 81.8

2023 stats: 217-of-295 (74 percent), 2,515 yards (229 ypg), 23 TD, 5 INT

Last week: Fifita probably won the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award even before his record-setting game against the Sun Devils. In the 59-23 win, Fifita threw for 527 yards, five touchdowns and an interception.

PFF Grade: 81.1

2023 stats: 324-of-486 (67 percent), 3,732 yards (311 ypg), 25 TD, 7 INT

Last week: Ward and the Cougars came this close to shocking the college football world only to come up short in the 24-21 loss to the Huskies. The Cougs signal-caller was 32-of-48 passing for 317 yards, three touchdowns, but two costly interceptions.

Fernando Mendoza - California Golden Bears

PFF Grade: 74.0

2023 stats: 131-of-210 (62 percent), 1,447 yards (180 ypg), 13 TD, 7 INT

Last week: The Bears made themselves bowl-eligible with the stunning 33-7 win over UCLA in the Rose Bowl. Menzdoza was 19-of-30 passing for 178 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Bryson Barnes - Utah Utes

PFF Grade: 73.1

2023 stats: 134-of-229 (59 percent), 1,517 yards (152 ypg), 12 TD, 9 INT

Last week: Barnes sat out the regular season finale, a 23-17 win over Colorado, due to injury. Utah finished 8-4 on the season and considering quarterback Cam Rising was out the entire year, the record is very respectable.

Ethan Garbers - UCLA Bruins

PFF Grade: 72.4

2023 stats: 89-of-134 (66 percent), 984 yards (98 ypg), 9 TD, 3 INT

Last week: A week after beating USC 38-20, the Bruins laid an egg in the regular season finale, a 33-7 loss to Cal. Dante Moore came back from injury to play, but he didn’t qualify for the rankings. Garbers did play some and was just 7-of-9 passing for 43 yards. UCLA finished 7-5.

Ashton Daniels - Stanford Cardinal

PFF Grade: 65.0

2023 stats: 191-of-325 (59 percent), 2,247 yards (187 ypg), 11 TD, 8 INT

Last week: Stanford’s season ended with a 56-23 loss to Notre Dame. Daniels was 15-of-25 passing for 152 yards and an interception. The Cardinal finished 3-9.

Trenton Bourguet - Arizona State Sun Devils

PFF Grade: 58.8

2023 stats: 151-of-248 (61 percent), 1,486 yards (186 ypg), 1 TD, 4 INT

Last week: Let’s just say it wasn’t exactly the best Territorial Cup performance in the history of Sun Devil football. ASU lost 59-23 to the Wildcats. Bourguet was replaced by Jaden Rashida for the game as Arizona State finished 3-9 under first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham.

