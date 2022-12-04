Is Bo Nix returning to Oregon? Recent social media post brings question to the forefront

Even before the Oregon Ducks lost their final game of the regular season to the Oregon State Beavers, the main question in Eugene was about quarterback Bo Nix, and whether or not he would return to college for one more year instead of declaring for the NFL draft.

While that question still hasn’t been answered officially, a recent post on Nix’s Instagram page seems to touch on the subject a little bit. Nix posted a video of him running for a touchdown against the Washington Huskies with the caption “Running into bowl week like… Who’s ready?”

Of course, this doesn’t state whether or not he is staying in Eugene or going, but if Nix does decide to play in Oregon’s bowl game — a matchup that will be announced on Sunday morning — then it would strongly indicate that he plans to stick around next year.

Any more, it is likely that you see players who are heading to the NFL choose to opt out of bowl games in order to maintain their health and focus on getting ready for the combine rather than play in a bowl unless they are in the College Football Playoff or a New Year’s Six Bowl.

We will wait to hear more from Nix before feeling comfortable about whether he is staying or leaving, but this somewhat cryptic post seems to be a good early indication for fans in the camp that want No. 10 back in Eugene for another season.

