Bo Nix remains undecided on playing in future bowl game with Oregon Ducks

He knew the question was going to be asked.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was non-committal one way or the other when asked if he was going to play in the upcoming bowl game the Ducks will participate in.

Nix, who set the NCAA record with 60 starts, is surely a first-round NFL pick and no one would be surprised if he follows the recent trend of players skipping the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL draft in April. Avoiding injury and affecting their draft stock also is a big piece of this kind of decision in the end.

Nix asked if he was playing in the bowl game: "I knew someone was going to ask this. Can't we just enjoy the moment and enjoy the season? I really don't know. I'm just looking forward to whatever bowl game is chosen for us, and just trying to get over that loss." — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 2, 2023

After the loss on Friday night, Nix got rather introspective about his college career when asked to reflect.

“I know that tomorrow the sun will come up, and the Lord will be sitting on the throne. There’s more to life than college football,” Nix said after Oregon suffered the 34-31 loss to Washington. “I’m going to enjoy my time with my teammates. As crazy as it sounds, I’m going to enjoy this plane ride home with the guys because I’ve had many before, but I don’t know how many more I have.”

Oregon fans can only hope he has one more of those plane rides home in him, but no one would be shocked if the Ducks play the bowl game with Ty Thompson at quarterback.

