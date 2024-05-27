Bo Nix received words of wisdom from Tom Brady in Los Angeles

Following the 2024 NFLPA Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles on May 18, six rookies — Caleb Williams, Brock Bowers, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Malik Nabers and Bo Nix — were invited to the home of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin to learn from Tom Brady and Jay-Z on May 19.

Rubin shared footage of Brady’s conversation with the rookies on Twitter/X last week.

“I treated a preseason game, I treated a regular-season game like it was a Super Bowl,” Brady said in the video. “So when I got to the Super Bowl, it was just another day for me.”

After the event, Brady shared several photos on his Instagram page with this caption:

I had a great morning with @fanatics @michaelrubin and some of the future players that will shape our great league @nfl. I’ll always cherish the opportunity to talk to these young men who are about to start a monumental chapter of their lives. I would never be in the place I am today without the incredible people and mentors that came into my life at the right time and at the right place. There are too many to mention but I have been blessed in so many ways. I feel we should always use our experiences to help others and “pay it forward” to see the next generation grow as well. So they can live their dreams and maximize their potential. We talked about life and a little football 😉 , but from the tape I’ve been watching I think they have a great opportunity ahead. See you all on the road this year and I can’t wait to watch your progress toward greatness with tremendous determination and discipline! LFG!

Amazing knowledge and inspiration from the goats today 🐐🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/4xFXpquCLK — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) May 20, 2024

Nix has now received advice from Brady and mentorship from Peyton Manning. The rookie quarterback also received a text message from John Elway after he was picked by the Broncos. Playing for quarterback guru Sean Payton with plenty of support around him, Nix has been set up for success.

Now it’s up to Nix to take advantage of his opportunity.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire