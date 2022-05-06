Bo Nix ranks among most impactful transfer QBs in all of college football

It isn’t officially Bo Nix’s job yet, but all indications after the Oregon spring game seem to be that the former Auburn Tigers’ QB will be the Ducks’ starter when the 2022 season starts this fall.

If that is the case, and neither Ty Thompson nor Jay Butterfield can supplant him this summer, the Ducks will be deploying yet another transfer QB as their starter, which follows along with a growing trend that we’ve seen over the years. Last year it was Anthony Brown, a Boston College transfer. A few years before that, it was Dakota Prukop (Montana State) or Vernon Adams (Eastern Washington.) Some of those worked out for Oregon, others didn’t.

Fortunately for the Ducks, the transfer for Bo Nix is being held in a pretty good light, with On3 ranking it as one of the most impactful QB transfers in all of college football this season.

Unsurprisingly, USC’s Caleb Williams is at the top of the list after an impressive freshman season with the Oklahoma Sooners. A couple of other notable names ahead of Nix are Quinn Ewers (Ohio State to Texas), Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma to South Carolina), Jaxson Dart (USC to Ole Miss), and Cameron Ward (Incarnate Word to Washington State).

We’ll see if Nix can put together a season with the Ducks that has him among the top QBs in the nation after all is said and done, but it’s clear going into the year that Oregon did well for themselves in the transfer portal and, should he get the starting job, have a real chance to compete with Nix.

